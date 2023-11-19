Gavi’s right knee has set off all the alarms. The Barça midfielder had to leave the field midway through the first half of the match between Spain and Georgia at the José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid (3-1), valid in the qualifying phase for the Euro Cup in Germany, and The Spanish Football Federation (FEF) warned that it was a significant injury, pending the results of the medical tests to which he will be subjected in the next few hours.

Gavi suffered a tough tackle from Georgian Lochoshvili in the 20th minute of the match and lay on the grass for a while hurting his knee. He got up and tried to continue on the grass, but after trying to control an aerial ball he hurt himself again and had no choice but to surrender to the evidence. He left in tears and Joselu tried to console him, but his expressions of pain denoted the helplessness of a courageous soccer player who fears the worst.

Although it is still early to say, there is concern that he may have torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an accident that, if confirmed, would cause him to miss the remainder of the season and prevent him from being in a European Championship whose passport is for Spain. The Sevillian sealed it with his goal against Norway last October in Oslo. It would be a huge blow for a player who until now had proven to be a beast in the physical section, but whose body is a victim of the saturated schedule.

Gavi has played 15 of the 17 games that Barça has played since the campaign raised the curtain with a total of 1,172 minutes. To this we must add six other matches with the Spanish team that add 419 minutes to his punished legs. He is one of the only two players who have started in Luis de la Fuente’s team in this last national team break, since he started in Limasol on Thursday against Cyprus and repeated this Sunday against Georgia at the José Zorrilla.

A break that is being a drag



«He is hyperactive, he never stops, that is why he plays so much and so well. Good players never rest. “He is physically gifted,” Luis de la Fuente said about the Andalusian on the eve of this latest fight, in which the Haro coach recalled that footballers can also get injured training with their clubs, as happened to Yéremy Pino with Villarreal. this same week, when asked about the trail of injuries that he has left in the last week and that has claimed pieces such as those of the Madrid players Vinicius and Camavinga or the Barcelona player Ter Stegen.

The severity of Gavi’s injury left the Spanish dressing room immersed in concern and Ferran Torres did not hesitate to take out his Barça teammate’s shirt when celebrating Spain’s second goal. The Shark’s gesture denotes the concern that exists among his teammates in La Roja and the awareness that very complicated months may lie ahead for the player born in Los Palacios and Villafranca, who had just played practically everything so far this year with both Barça and as with the Spanish team.

«We are leaving with a bit of a bittersweet taste due to the injury of my teammate and friend Gavi. May he recover as soon as possible and I send him lots of encouragement and strength. We don’t know the extent of the injury, but knowing what Gavi is like as a warrior and how he has left the field, we know that it is something serious,” said the scorer of Spain’s second goal once the match was over. “We cannot celebrate as we would have liked because it has been a hard blow for everyone, but we trust that he will recover quickly,” said Le Normand, architect of the target that opened the scoring against the strong Caucasian team. «We are going to wait for the tests to be done and for them to confirm or not the severity of the injury. We have to be calm, but everyone is worried. It is the bitterest victory I have experienced in my life. Let’s hope it is as little as possible,” lamented Luis de la Fuente.

Gavi will travel to Barcelona and this Monday morning he will undergo the relevant medical tests there to find out the extent of the injury to his right knee. The footballer will travel to Barcelona accompanied by Albert Luque, director of the Spanish team.