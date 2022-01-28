From Gasperini to Calhanoglu the collectible protagonists of the Panini album. Here is the “movie” and the best

These days, it’s like a little balm for the soul. We need lightness, and the Panini album continues to give us some with its extraordinary playfulness. The inseparable travel companion, a piece of Italian history, the ritual that has guided fans for over sixty years, renewing itself without losing the roots of tradition. From the scissoring of Carlo Parola – symbol of the collection – to the nowhere to be found by Pier Luigi Pizzaballa, how many indelible pages have been written through the myth created in Modena. “What a thrill every time the photographer came to shoot for me”, sighed Alessandro Del Piero in the Milan presentation on January 13, recalling his beginnings with the Padua shirt. Serie A goes live hand in hand with the 2021-2022 collection: tomorrow with Sportweek, the weekly magazine of La Gazzetta dello Sport, eight exclusive stickers will be given away to celebrate the protagonists and moments of the first part of the season. See also Milan-Spezia, Codacons insists: "It must be repeated for 2 reasons". And to the FIGC ...

Goals and surprises – “In such an exciting and hard-fought tournament, the role of these snapshots becomes fundamental” summarizes Antonio Allegra, Panini’s Italian Market Director. Here, then, is the section “Championship films”, images numbered between C5 and C8. A must for Dusan Vlahovic, best scorer of the calendar year, 33 goals for Fiorentina. Meanwhile, the Serbian striker has become the transfer man, one more reason to portray him. What was the revelation team of the first round? Few doubts: Aurelio Andreazzoli’s Empoli. The newly promoted player quickly made it clear that he could aspire to something better than salvation, as evidenced by some surprising results, such as the victories with Juventus (0-1 on the 2nd matchday), Fiorentina (2-1 on the 14th) and Napoli ( 0-1 to 17a). Then the sticker on Inter who won the Super Cup after an exciting challenge at San Siro: Juve ahead with McKennie, Lautaro’s draw from a penalty, Sanchez’s final seal at the end of extra time. And for Simone Inzaghi’s team also the reproduction of the first page Gazzetta of 23 December, that “Inter bingo!” on the great Nerazzurri numbers after the success against Turin. See also Newborn was born in a private facility. But given her serious condition, when the doctors arrive on the spot, they find out what the midwife had done. Unfortunately he died in the hospital

What an autumn – “Coach of the Month” section, coach of the month. Stefano Pioli, at the helm of Milan, was the best in October: steamroller against Atalanta (2-3), Verona (3-2), Bologna (2-4), Turin (1-0) and Rome (1 -2). Gian Piero Gasperini in November received applause with Atalanta: flawless against Cagliari (1-2), Spezia (5-2), Juventus (0-1) and Venice (4-0). “EA Sports Player of the Month”, the players chosen by Lega Serie A in the same months: they are Giovanni Simeone, Verona striker, and Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter midfielder. Continuity and quality.

The sections – It is the rich 61st edition of the Panini album. Among the novelties of this year – a pearl for collectors – the figurine format that refers to the 1972-1973 collection: in addition to the classic half-length, for the A, there is the image of the football player in action, in addition to his detailed basic information (jersey number, physical characteristics, palmares). The pages are completed by images of the stadiums, the Primavera teams and the other official jerseys. In addition, the statistics, the section dedicated to eGamers and the sticker “The most beloved Panini – The bomber”, on the most representative scorers in the history of the clubs, chosen by the fans through their respective social pages. This special image will be distributed starting from March in the “Updates and Calciomercato” set. See also Cameroon, equal for the summit. Burkina Faso ahead and Cape Verde hopes

January 28 – 09:43

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#exclusive #stickers #arrive #Gazzetta #Sportweek