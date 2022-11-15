Paris. The ancestors of modern man, 780 thousand years ago, liked their fish well cooked, Israeli researchers revealed in a study published yesterday, which, according to them, corresponds to the first evidence of the use of fire for cooking.

“It was like being in front of a puzzle, with more and more information until we could tell a story about human evolution,” explained Irit Zohar, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution.

Very little is still known about the dietary habits of early humans. The research recalls that the first “definitive evidence” of the use of cooking was found 170,000 years ago with the Neanderthals and Homo sapiens.

The research culminates 16 years of work carried out by Irit Zohar, an archaeologist at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University, in Israel.

The scientist cataloged thousands of fish remains found at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site in northern Israel.

The site, near the banks of the Jordan River, was previously home to a lake. The specialists found fish fossils, which helped them investigate the origin of cooking as we know it today.

The first clue came from an area that contained “almost no fishbones” but plenty of teeth, Zohar explained.

This could point to cooking, as fish bones soften and disintegrate at temperatures below 500 degrees Celsius, but the teeth remain.

In that same area, one of his colleagues found pieces of charcoal, indicating that fire was used on the spot.

But “the fact that they controlled the fire for warmth does not mean that they did it for cooking, they could have eaten the fish by the fire,” Zohar recalled.

The fish bones could very well have disappeared in a fire, said Anaïs Marrast, an archaeozoologist at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris. “Everything about fire exposure is whether it was about getting rid of waste or the desire to cook,” she added.

Another clue is that most of the teeth belonged to just two especially large carp species, suggesting they had been selected for their “succulent” meat, according to the study. Some of the tents measured more than two meters.

The decisive key was precisely the study of these teeth and in particular their enamel. The researchers used a technique called X-ray diffraction analysis to determine if heating had changed the structure of the crystals that make up the enamel.

These “crystals elongate when heated,” Zohar detailed.

Comparing the results with those of other fish fossils, they found that the teeth from that area of ​​the lake had been subjected to a temperature of between 200 and 500 degrees, which is perfect for cooking a fish.