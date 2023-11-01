The birth of Derek Eloy will go down in the annals of science and reproductive medicine. Weighing 3,300 grams, he is the first European baby carried by his two mothers. He came into the world last Monday, October 30, and was born by cesarean section in a clinic in Palma de Mallorca. His two mothers, Estefanía and Azahara, live there, more than happy with their plump, gray-eyed and “very calm” child. He was delivered after a pregnancy without major complications and has become the first baby carried in Europe by two women thanks to the Invocell technique.

The innovative medical process of assisted reproduction meant that her embryo was first in Estefania’s womb for five days, which in her own words acted “as if it were an incubator.” The rest of the pregnancy took place in the womb of her other parent, Azahara, who gave birth to the child. «Thanks to this technique we can say that we have both conceived our baby. It is something very special »The mothers of Derek Eloy, a name with a double meaning, have congratulated each other: Derek because he will be the «ruler», Eloy because he was «the chosen one».

Estefanía, 30, and Azahara, 27, went to the specialized Juaneda Fertility clinic in Palma nine months ago. They wanted to be mothers and decided to do so through the innovative Invocell system, an alternative technique to conventional reproductive methods that allowed both women to participate as much as possible in the pregnancy.

It was decided that Azahara would be the one to get pregnant, given that Estefanía had undergone stomach surgery and had to control her diet. But it was the possibility of Estefanía carrying the embryo in her body for five days beforehand that made her decide on this new procedure.

Invocell is a device that works like a small incubator. But unlike those in a laboratory, it is implanted under the cervix of one of the two women. “This allows the development of the embryo during the first days to take place inside the body, instead of in the laboratory,” clarified Dr. Gustavo Carti, medical coordinator of the Assisted Reproduction Unit of Juaneda Fertility.

The method allows the woman to go home with the device in which fertilization is taking place. One or two eggs are placed in it, so that one or two embryos at most will form. This allows the rest of the oocytes to be frozen, as occurs in other reproductive treatments, according to the specialists in in vitro fertilization and the Balearic laboratory.

With the embryo developed, the Invocell and its viral load are extracted and the embryo is transferred to the couple’s uterus. The second mother is the one who carries the pregnancy to term and gives birth to the child.

It is possible to transfer up to three embryos, according to current law, although a maximum of two is recommended. Patients can, however, decide to generate a certain number of embryos, which is reflected in the informed consent that must be known and signed before starting the process.