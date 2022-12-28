The January 15, 2023 the new series HBO extension based on the video game by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us, will finally see the light and among the various leaked information we already find some very interesting details. In fact, a particular curiosity concerns the first episode of the series which, with a duration of 85 minutesit looks like it will be among the longest pilot episodes released so far.

In order to create a yardstick for ourselves we can think of some of the first longer episodes present in our imagination. Standing out are undoubtedly several fantasy series; the first episode of game of Thrones has a duration of 61 minutes while that of its spin off “House of the Dragon” he shares with The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power 65 minutes of pilot.

Undoubtedly these episodes also have a record duration but still nothing compared to that of the forthcoming The Last of Us. A little over two weeks after the arrival of the series, we can therefore only advise you on the right preparation for an episode of a series practically as long as a film; therefore arm yourself with the right amount of snacks and drinks to be definitively ready to face the dangerous world of The Last of Us in a sauce never seen before.