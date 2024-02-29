First Lieutenant Alia Mabrouk Al Saadi, from the Dubai Police General Command, is the first Emirati liaison officer with the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, where she currently works as an administrator and coordinator of the international cybersecurity program, which is concerned with following up initiatives and international cooperation in cybersecurity. She began her work at the beginning of the year 2024. At INTERPOL's Innovation Headquarters in the Republic of Singapore.

First Lieutenant Alia Al Saadi worked in the Electronic Investigations Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police. She has 10 years of experience in the field of technical work. She holds a Master of Science in Information Security with distinction from the United Arab Emirates University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Science “Security Specialization.” “Information and Networks” with distinction from Zayed University, and she is a graduate of the Cybersecurity Leadership Program prepared for the Dubai Cybersecurity Center in Digital Dubai.

Regarding this matter, Brigadier General Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police, said that His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, pays great attention to the human cadre and its development, and directs continuously to support and empower competencies and enroll them in various advanced training programmes. Which contributed greatly to many Dubai Police officers assuming various leadership positions at the local and international levels.

Brigadier General Hareb Al Shamsi added that the Dubai Police General Command is proud of its distinguished human competencies capable of providing added value to security and police work, not only at the local level, but also at the international level, which reflects the professionalism and professionalism that has made Dubai Police a leading police institution at the level. Global, and has a distinguished international position and reputation, for its role in enhancing the security and safety of society, and its international cooperation to achieve common international goals in the security and safety of societies.

For her part, First Lieutenant Alia Al Saadi said that she feels proud to be the first Emirati liaison officer to work for the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, because of the international importance that the organization represents, as well as the feeling of the important responsibility that falls on her at this stage, and the role that requires effort and professional work to achieve. The desired goals of this enrollment, stressing that her selection and job description reflects the pioneering role of Emirati women in the military corps, which has demonstrated the extent of their ability and ability to achieve qualitative achievements locally and internationally.

First Lieutenant Alia Al-Saadi added that she aspires to make a difference in the field of information security and cybersecurity by acquiring various experiences that support this trend, transferring knowledge and exchanging international experiences and practices that will enhance the level of performance in the field of international cybersecurity.

First Lieutenant Alia Al Saadi is a member of the Young Police Leaders Council in Dubai Police, and a member of the Zayed University Alumni Association Council, and has held many memberships, including membership in the Student Support Program PALS, and membership in the Scholars Council in Dubai Police.