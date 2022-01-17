Sahar Rasti, the first Emirati ship captain working in the field at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Services Company (SAFEEN), which is affiliated with Abu Dhabi Ports, considered that working behind the rudders of ships for long days, and challenging the sea waves requires a lot of determination, determination and passion as well.

On the sidelines of her attendance at one of the events of the Suez Canal Authority in the pavilion of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Expo 2020 Dubai, Captain Sahar Rasti confirmed that maritime navigation is a large and branched sector into various branches, and it has proven its worth, especially in the challenge of the Corona pandemic, stressing the need for continuous learning and training.

Regarding the Emirati captain’s journey in the world of the seas, Rusty recounted that the beginning was in 2015 when she started her work in Abu Dhabi Ports as an administrative assistant, and then moved to the task of coordinator of navigation services to be the first Emirati working in this field, noting that with each day her passion for discovering the secrets of maritime navigation increased. From weather, ship leadership and arts, maritime laws and other details associated with this profession.

Regarding the reasons for her joining the field of maritime navigation, she said: The passion was basically and despite the reservations of the parents, my father’s belief in my professional abilities encouraged me and urged me to continue and succeed.. She pointed out that thanks to our wise leadership and the support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood. And childhood, the supreme head of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, the daughter of the Emirates was able to overcome challenges and prove her great capabilities in various fields.

She continued, “Today, we live in a state of “the impossible”, and despite the “Corona pandemic” and its challenges, our country today is hosting the largest global event in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Regarding the most prominent challenges that she faced in the marine navigation profession, she mentioned that working long hours at sea, under high sunlight, high humidity throughout the year, treacherous waves and other difficulties, but with a solid will, determination, persistence, perseverance and possession of the necessary skills, it is possible to overcome challenges and overcoming them.

inspiring experience

About her inspiring experience, she said: Praise be to God, my experience inspired many girls, as more than 35 students have recently joined the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport, and there is continuous and permanent communication with them, and it seeks to form an Emirati cadre that understands the importance of this industry.

“Sahar” managed to pass the captain’s qualification program for ships under 24 meters, and within six months she was able to sail for more than 1,300 hours, and she is the first Emirati woman to pass the international law course for maritime aid and maneuvers for the first and second levels in the Middle East.