The satellite “DM Sat-1”, the first nanometric environmental satellite launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, has reached its orbit around Earth, after a successful launch from the Baikonur base in Kazakhstan on board the space missile. Soyuz 2.1A », where the moon separated from the missile at an altitude of 550 km from the surface of the earth under the supervision of a team of officials and engineers from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Dubai Municipality.

It was confirmed that the moon had entered its orbit and the start of its scientific mission after receiving the first signal from the moon at the Space Mission Control Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center at exactly four o’clock forty-two minutes in the afternoon yesterday in the local time of the United Arab Emirates, so that the moon would move to the operational phase that will be under The full supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, as the moon will start its mission to monitor and collect data about air quality in the emirate of Dubai after ensuring the performance of all systems on board the moon.

The satellite “DMS Sat-1” is the first nanometric environmental satellite for the Dubai municipality in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and it carries a set of the most modern environmental monitoring devices in the world, as it draws a map of air quality and monitors climate changes in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. The center’s team is developing and launching the moon. The Canadian University of Toronto was assigned the process of building the moon, which was then moved to Baikonur base in Kazakhstan, while a team of engineers and experts from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center joined the base team to complete the testing and equipping operations.

The satellite was installed on board the Soyuz 2.1A missile on March 7, before the readiness tests were completed on March 12th, while the moon entered an important stage on March 17 with the transfer of the missile carrying the moon to Baikonur base in preparation for launch.

After entering the targeted orbit around the Earth, the testing phase of the devices and systems on board the DMSat-1 satellite began to ensure their readiness and performance before starting its scientific tasks. The phase of collecting and analyzing environmental data will start in the coming days, while the team will From the center and Dubai municipality, by analyzing data related to air quality, measuring the percentage of pollution and greenhouse gases, and seasonal changes in their distribution and intensity, to benefit from these data in developing plans to combat pollution and global warming, and to reach an accurate scientific understanding of how to improve air quality in the Emirate of Dubai and the country in general.

DMSAT-1 reflects the UAE’s commitment to the provisions of the Paris Climate Agreement, which provides for providing information and data on greenhouse gas emissions, as well as building national capacities in the field of studying and analyzing global warming. The launch of DMSAT-1 comes in the context of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and it will have a pivotal role in supporting the implementation of the national system for managing greenhouse gas emissions within the UAE National Climate Change Plan 2017-2050.

The launch of the DMS Sat-1 satellite is an exceptional opportunity to build new research and technical capabilities in the fields of environmental scientific research at the local level, and it will also contribute to opening new horizons for harnessing space technology to serve the environmental sectors and achieve sustainability. The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri, said that “DM SAT-1” is an embodiment of the will to excel that characterizes the UAE, which with the wisdom of our leadership has been able to engage in qualitative areas and enhance its contributions in the service of human civilization.

He explained: “(DMSAT-1) has the ability to send and receive accurate images to enhance the environmental monitoring system, in addition to monitoring the concentration of suspended particles in dust and monitoring the levels of concentration of gases that cause the phenomenon of climate change, which are carbon dioxide, methane and water vapor, and what increases The importance of this project is that those in charge of managing the moon are from the nation.

Al-Hajri stressed that “DMS Sat-1” will increase the UAE’s accumulated experience in the field of satellites, and enhance the continuous achievements in the field of space and satellites. For his part, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, said: “We have succeeded in adding new pride that reflects the approach of the UAE and its insistence on being always in the forefront in all fields, including space research and harnessing science and technology in the service of humanity. This pioneering approach that the leadership set for us strengthened our will to achieve more successes every day. ” He added: “The DMSat-1 satellite constitutes a new impetus at the state level to achieve its future development strategies to make the UAE the best country in the world, and to build a country capable of using the latest global technologies in order to build sustainable cities, as the moon will contribute to providing scientific information. One minute that helps decision-makers adopt the necessary steps to improve environmental areas. For his part, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Yusef Hamad Al-Shaibani, said: “Our goal at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center is to continue moving with confident steps towards achieving the country’s ambition to establish a solid institutional technological research base that contributes to the implementation of the national strategy for building an existing economy. On the knowledge and development of national cadres, and strengthening the capabilities of local institutions so that they are able to play the roles assigned to them in order to achieve future goals ».

The latest greenhouse gas monitoring devices

The nanometric satellite “DMSat-1” weighs 15 kilograms, and carries on board the latest satellite monitoring devices for greenhouse gases and water vapor, and for monitoring pollutants and fine particles in the air. It also carries communication systems to communicate with the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and will work during the period from 3 to 5 days to monitor the same site more than once, with different shooting angles and with high accuracy. The moon will make 14 orbits around the earth a day, with data being sent to the earth station between 4 and 5 times per day.

– “DMSat-1” draws an air quality map, and monitors climate changes in Dubai and the UAE.





