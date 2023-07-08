Male and female students participating in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE, which was crowned yesterday with the winners at the state level, demonstrated excellence in levels of knowledge achievement, and a great ability to absorb and express ideas in a high-level Arabic language.

The intense competition among the top ten revealed remarkable capabilities and a passion for reading that reflects the interest shown by educational institutions in the country in the cultural issue and the great societal interaction with the reading demonstration, the largest of its kind in the Arabic language in the world.

Male and female students from the People of Determination category drew attention with their standard participation and high levels, and the first in this category proved that strong will is capable of achieving success, regardless of the size of the challenges.

(Amna Muhammad Al-Mansouri .. Hope is renewed by reading)

“A lover of literature, fascinated by poems … a player with bow and arrow … a scientist of tomorrow.” This is how Amna Muhammad Al Mansouri, the champion of the Arab Reading Challenge in its seventh session at the level of the UAE, likes to introduce herself, as if she refuses to set a single framework for her interests or a ceiling for her dreams and aspirations.

Amna Al Mansouri, an eleventh grade student at Aisha Bint Abi Bakr School in Abu Dhabi, is proud that she is part of the Emirates Physics Team, and is driven by ambition to be the scientist of tomorrow. She proved by reading 128 books in the seventh session and winning the title after competing with more than 514 thousand students. It takes steady steps to achieve its goals.

Amna Al Mansouri started practicing the sport of bow and arrow from a young age, and she was selected in the UAE team for bow and arrow, and during her career she faced many challenges, as two years ago she lost the ability to walk after two foot surgeries, and she invested these two years in the best way possible through extensive reading and writing Two stories, “When I Slept” and “Determination Takes Peaks”.

Amna Al Mansouri confirms that reading helped her face the challenges, and gave her hope and strength to overcome the pain, and today, after winning the title of the Arab Reading Challenge Champion at the level of the UAE, she seems more determined to continue her scientific and knowledge journey.

(Muhammad Issa Al-Hammadi .. a passion for literary writing)

The march of student Muhammad Issa Al Hammadi from the twelfth grade at Al Adwaa Private School in Al Ain, who won second place in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of the UAE, reveals a great passion for reading and a penchant for literary writing.

Mohammed Issa Al Hammadi read 257 books, and achieved advanced positions in literary, cultural and scientific awards such as: the Mohammed bin Khalid Literary Award, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature Award, an honor from the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, an honor from the Ministry of Education, and the Bin Harmal Literary Award. And other awards, he also published a collection of short stories.

(Iman Muhammad Dawood .. a journey of self-discovery)

“I did not know that my reading of a group of intertwined letters of the alphabet that form dazzling literary sentences might be the reason for my flying high, in the sky of the impossible”; With these words, student Iman Muhammad Dawood from the eleventh grade at Fatima Al-Zahraa School in Sharjah, who won third place in the qualifiers for the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of the UAE, expresses her love for the book and the impact of reading on building her personality.

Iman Muhammad Daoud, who has read 80 books, says: Since my early childhood, I have been in love with the beauty and details of the Arabic language. I used to wonder how the meaning of a word changes radically by simply placing a hyphen on one of the letters, and how a single meaning can be formulated in more than 500 words! .. All those dazzling details were the reason I read books when I was in the fifth grade.

(Muhammad Abdullah Al-Abdouli .. lover of the book)

His winning of the fourth place in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of the UAE did not come out of nowhere. The student, Muhammad Abdullah Al Abdouli, from the twelfth grade at Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School in Fujairah, showed from a young age academic excellence and multiple talents, whether in the field of theater or love. reading.

Muhammad Abdullah Al Abdouli says that he has read more than 300 books in various fields, and has been active in the field of creative writing, which varied between theatrical writings, literary thoughts and short stories.

Muhammad Al Abdouli won many awards such as: Best Actor in a First Role, Best Theater Direction, Best Integrated Theatrical Work Award at the level of the United Arab Emirates, and other awards.

(Gharib Muhammad Al-Yamahi .. the will of the first place)

He is the student Gharib Muhammad Al Yamahi from the twelfth grade at Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School for Secondary Education (Episode 3) in Fujairah, who deservedly snatched first place in the People of Determination category at the conclusion of the Arab Reading Challenge qualifiers in its seventh session at the level of the UAE.

Gharib Al-Yamahi read 130 books, and he was honored among the 190 male and female students who participated in the qualifiers, as his victory was the culmination of a march of perseverance and diligence that conquered all challenges and distinguished him since childhood, as he was an avid reader after learning Braille.

Gharib Al-Yamahi was able to highlight his talents and skills, especially in the Arabic language, as he read many books in various fields, and this resulted in his distinction and his obtaining first place in many competitions, including: reader of the month, creative writer, eloquent speaker, reciting poetry, and has many Creative written work.

(The goal of Zain Allah Al-Karbi.. Letters defeat the odds)

Ghaya Zain Allah Al-Karbi, an eighth-grade student at Al-Bahia Joint School in Abu Dhabi, was able to overcome many challenges, which was translated by her winning second place in the category of People of Determination in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of the UAE.

Ghaya al-Karbi suffered from glaucoma (impaired vision), but she did not give up, so she kept reading. She says: I participated in the Arab Reading Challenge for the second time, and I read fifty books in this challenge, which gave me a journey to a better future.. My message to you is not to give in to the difficulties, because they were found only to overcome them.

(Abdul Rahman Al Ali…a culture that conquers despair)

His journey of reading and excellence began from the fourth grade when he read books in Braille. It is the student Abdul Rahman Ali Abdul Rahman Al Ali from the sixth grade in the Zayed Education Complex in Sharjah, who drew attention to him by winning third place in the category of People of Determination in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge on UAE level.

Abdul Rahman Al Ali made his way towards success with steady steps, despite the challenges he faced, namely the lack of printed books in Braille, so he resorted to audio books and read about 40 books.

He says: One of the books that influenced me the most is the book “My Vision” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.” He said: “Living nations do not despair or flee from challenges, and we are a living nation that did not despair in the past and will not despair in the future.

(Ahmed Al-Shehhi’s mahra.. the icon of optimism)

Her beloved personality, distinguished presence, and perseverance qualified her for fourth place in the People of Determination category in the seventh session of the Arab Reading Challenge at the level of the UAE. She is Mahra Ahmed Al Shehhi, a seventh grade student at Al Nouf School for Basic Education in Sharjah.

Despite suffering from a rare disease that caused her a physical disability that appears in the form of short stature, she overcame all of that with will and optimism. She is an influential figure on social media platforms, where she became famous for a video echoing the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him.” He said: “My people and I are only satisfied with the first place in the world.” His Highness visited her at her home and provided her with all the support and care.

Mahra Al-Shehhi has an active personality in school events, and she is an active member in school committees and local competitions, and she has won local awards in various fields.

