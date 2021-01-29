One of the objectives that SEAT has set for itself in 2021 is to increase its number of electrified vehicles in line with its strategy of betting on more sustainable driving. The arrival of the new SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID at dealerships is a declaration of intent on the part of the Spanish brand, which already has three electrified vehicles on the market.

Ginés Huertas Cervantes, official SEAT dealer in the Region of Murcia, has started marketing this powerful vehicle after receiving the first units at its Atalayas facilities, opposite Hotel Nelva. It is the plug-in hybrid version with a ZERO emissions label of the company’s largest SUV.

The new SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID is offered in the 5-seater variant and in the Xcellence and FR finishes, which will allow customers to find a vehicle adapted to their needs.

The SEAT Connect app allows you to live a connected experience



It also includes specific standard equipment that improves dynamic behavior and expands the possibilities of the company’s largest SUV, which also becomes the most powerful Tarraco in the range.

At this time, the brand already offers the SEAT Mii Electric and the SEAT León e-HYBRID, both models also available at Ginés Huertas Cervantes.

The Tarraco e-HYBRID transfers, how could it be otherwise, all the benefits of electrification – performance and efficiency – to SEAT’s SUV segment and becomes a third fundamental pillar in the offer of this type of vehicle.

The e-HYBRID version of the model offers a combined power of 245 hp (180 kW). Beyond its power, it is also capable of offering a fully electric range of up to 49 kilometers according to the WLTP homologation cycle thanks to its 13kWh lithium-ion battery.

With the two engines in use, 115 hp (85 kW) electric and 150 hp (110 kW) 1.4 TSI petrol, the SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID can roll up to 730 km without interruption.

As for the equipment of the new SEAT Tarraco e-HYBRID, it is worth highlighting, among other items included as standard, the navigation system with a new, larger 23.4-centimeter (9.2 ”) infotainment screen, the SEAT Connect system, with all its possibilities included and, additionally in the FR trim, the Adaptive Chassis Control (DCC), which regulates the firmness of the shock absorbers.

This version of the SEAT Tarraco allows you to drive in fully electric mode, which is considered an ideal alternative to increase efficiency or to circulate on city streets, where air quality standards are more restrictive.

Ginés Huertas Cervantes markets this vehicle with all the guarantees as an official SEAT dealer in the Region. The new model is exhibited at its facilities in the Atalayas area (Av. Arquitecto Miguel Ángel Beloqui, in front of the Nelva hotel), which also have a complete after-sales service to serve their customers. Ginés Huertas Cervantes also has facilities in Espinardo, Cartagena, Lorca, San Javier and Caravaca.