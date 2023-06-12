The first series-produced Silence S04 vehicles at the new ACCIONA car factory –located in the Zona Franca in Barcelona– have already begun to roll off the assembly line.

The new plant, with more than 60,000 m2, combines the latest technology with a highly experienced professional team, many of them from the traditional automotive sector.

In the Free Zone it is carried out from the construction of the chassis and the painting, to the assembly of all the components. The batteries will also be produced in the future at this facility, although in this first phase they come from the company’s plant in the nearby town of Sant Boi de Llobregat.

The first nanocar, the Silence S04unites technology and compact size to create a 100% electric four-wheel vehicle specially designed to move around the city.

The two-seater model – which combines the safety and comfort of a car with the agility of a motorcycle – opens the door to the urban mobility of the future with a comfortable, safe, sustainable vehicle that is also easy to park due to its small size.

Vehicles prepared to be moved



FP







The comfort of the S04 goes beyond the parking facilities, since its design is specially designed to take advantage of and optimize the interior space. The two seats are arranged in a staggered manner, which gives the occupants amplitude and greater freedom of movement. The boot, with a capacity of 247 liters, allows you to carry shopping bags or the usual luggage for two passengers.

The first version to hit the market is the L7e, which, equipped with two batteries, offers a power of 14kW, reaches 85km/h and has an approved range of 149 kilometres. Later the L6e will arrive, the version without a license that, with a battery and a power of 6kW, reaches a maximum speed of 45 km/h.

The batteries are removable and incorporate wheels and a handle to transport them like a trolley comfortably and safely. This model allows that, in addition to charging the batteries directly from the vehicle, it is also possible to easily extract and feed them from any socket.

Likewise, the brand offers the possibility of purchasing the S04 without a battery and subscribing to the Battery Station service. With this system, the driver can locate the nearest battery station and exchange them thanks to the Silence app. Once they have arrived at the station, the driver can leave their discharged batteries in the empty modules and pick up another fully charged pack. The entire operation can be done in just 30 seconds, with no waiting times.

Thanks to this system, the user can buy the S04 without batteries, saving almost 40% on the cost of purchasing the vehicle.

Motorcycles for the Croatian Postal Service



On the other hand, Silence motorcycles will be part of the fleet of the Croatian Postal Service. The entity has acquired 100 units of the S02 model of the Spanish brand, which will be used for deliveries in cities such as Zagreb, Split, Rijeka and Zadar, among others.



Silence Motorcycles for Post Office



FP







The Silence S02 electric scooter is the model intended for fleets and professionals. Its technical characteristics and its design make it the most robust and manageable motorcycle, which allows a more intensive use of the vehicle. In addition, it is possible to add a trunk with a capacity of 300 liters.

The S02 (L3e) scooter reaches a speed of 90 km/h, while the moped version (L1e) reaches a speed of 45 km/h. Both versions work with the same removable battery, which incorporates wheels and a handle to transport it like a trolley comfortably and safely. This model allows that, in addition to charging the battery directly from the vehicle, it is also possible to easily extract and charge it at any domestic outlet.

The acquisition of the Silence motorcycles is part of the project to transform the fleet of the Croatian Postal Service towards a sustainable service and zero emissions. With the use of electric vehicles, the postal company has set itself the goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by more than 1,300 tons per year. To do this, the Postal Service is also developing its own network of charging stations for electric vehicles, although the removable battery of the Silence motorcycles allows charging at any socket.

Silence electric motorcycles are currently used by different postal and parcel services in the Netherlands and Spain.