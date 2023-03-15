The eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series is just around the corner. Since the first generation in 1972, BMW has sold more than ten million 5 Series vehicles. Enough reason to now, in the burgeoning electric era, also introduce a BMW i5. Unfortunately, we only get to see the i5 under a cloth, with only the headlights visible. But what the heck; BMW announces that there will also be an electric i5 M Performance, and an i5 Touring.

The electric 5-series will be launched in October this year. It should then be “more dynamic and comfortable than ever” with “a fresh interpretation of the signature, elegant, sporty design”. Let’s wait and see whether we will see a nod to the Neue Klasse and the BMW i Vision Dee. The next BMW i5 will get the rotated display.

Motorization of the BMW i5

Before BMW completely switches to electric driving, the new 5-series will come with petrol and diesel engines, but always assisted by electricity. There will be a mild hybrid powertrain with 48 volts and a plug-in hybrid version, in addition to the all-electric i5, of course. Specifications of these versions are not yet announced by BMW.

BMW i5 Touring and BMW i5 M Performance

After the introduction of the BMW i5 in October, we have to wait until 2024 for the i5 Touring to arrive. BMW chairman Oliver Zipse is very much looking forward to this: ‘The BMW 5 Series Touring is very popular, especially in Europe. From the spring of 2024 there will therefore be a fully electric version, which really makes us distinctive in this segment.’

In addition, Zipse hopes the M Performance version of the BMW i5 will be just as successful as the i4. “The fully electric BMW i4 M50 has shown how BMW combines dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection. It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022.” When the i5 M Performance comes, the brand does not yet announce.