Characteristic of Abarth is always the noise that the little rioters of the brand make. Will that be a problem now that the brand is introducing the first electric Abarth? Nope – this is the new Abarth 500e, including sound on the outside. The electric Abarth is the only version that will still be sold in the Netherlands, a spokesperson reports to TopGear Netherlands.

The first electric Abarth will have an electric motor with 154 hp and 235 Nm. With this he saves a 0-100 time of 7 seconds, which is two seconds faster than the Fiat 500e. The top speed of the Abarth 500e is 155 km/h. The Abarth 500e gets three driving modes: Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track. In the first row you have an eye on the range, with the other two you have the full power at your disposal.

As for the sprint to 100, this Abarth is faster than the 595 on petrol, which took 7.2 seconds. It is not yet faster than, for example, the extreme Biposto, which took 6 seconds to reach 100. Abarth does report that even more powerful versions are on the way. So if this is not fast enough, you have to be patient.

Specifications of the Abarth 500e

So no exhaust, but a speaker on the outside. If you don’t like this, you can turn off the sound at the touch of a button. Inside you recognize the interior of its Fiat brother, but then brightened up. Abarth has come up with a new scorpion logo especially for electrification. Matching electricity, Abarth runs a bolt of lightning through the scorpion.

In June 2023, the first electric Abarths will roll out of the factory. When it comes to delivery, loyal customers are given priority, apparently. A Dutch price is not yet known.