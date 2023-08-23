The first election debate | Embarrassing instructions put DeSantis in a difficult position – This is how Trump tries to take away airspace from his challengers

In the first election debate, the spotlight is especially on Ron DeSantis, who now has a real moment of destiny. Trump misses the game.

Washington

Now it begins.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday Finnish time, the first election debate in the United States will be seen, when the Republicans seeking the presidential nomination will measure each other before the primaries.

However, one is missing from the crowd: the overwhelming number one favorite Donald Trump.

Trump has appealed to his “legendary” leadership readings, thanks to which he does not consider it necessary to participate in the debate. Instead, he has given the news channel to a star presenter who was fired from Fox To Tucker Carlson the interview, which is supposed to be published on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) on the night of the debate.

There is always a risk of mistakes in debates, so Trump’s announcement has not been considered a big surprise. And if the other candidates have a chance to somehow steal the airspace, that’s what Trump wants to do.

Trump has evaluated even with calculations that he should turn himself in to the authorities in Georgia on Thursday, i.e. right after the election debate. This way he immediately gets back into the center of attention.

However, the assumption is that Trump is also one of the main topics of the debate.

Trump’s the leadership is so clear that the challengers know that the presidential nomination is a very distant possibility. There’s still a lot at stake.

The Republicans have a number of little-known candidates for whom the debate will be their first chance to make an impression on the general public. Failure, on the other hand, can end the campaign before it has even properly started.

Flops are not easily forgotten. In the United States, we still remember how the then governor of Texas Rick Perry froze in an argument during the primary in 2011. He said he wanted to abolish three government agencies, but couldn’t remember them all. “Oops,” he said live.

The shrinking of the candidate pool would make Trump’s opponents happy. Now the support of his opponents is scattered among several different candidates.

Demonstration the place is especially with the second man in most polls, the governor of Florida With Ron DeSantis. His endorsement creepand the number of doubters has grown.

Unfortunately for DeSantis, some of the embarrassing argument instructions he received have become public, and reported quite spectacularly.

The instructions state, for example, that it is worth taking the subject of mocking in an argument Vivek Ramaswamy. A nickname is also suggested for him, Vivek the Fake (Feikki-Vivek).

It reveals that in DeSantis’ ranks, Ramaswamy is seen as a threat. Also, the problem is that if DeSantis now follows this advice, he will seem like a trained robot rather than an authentic man of the people.

Also the democrats have been preparing with devotion for wednesday.

Online magazine The Hill by the party is “ready to troll”. For example, the plane is scheduled to fly a banner mocking the Republican candidates as suitors of “maga voters” (the word “maga” refers to Trump’s most loyal supporters).

The Democrats’ strategy in the run-up to the presidential election has been to label the Republican candidates as Trumpites and representatives of the extreme. A similar approach brought a landslide victory in the midterm elections.

All the Republicans seeking the nomination are not in the debate because they did not pass the campaign finance and endorsement requirements.

The debate starts on the Fox channel on Thursday morning at 4 o’clock Finnish time.