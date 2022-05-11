The press conference for the presentation of the first edition of the World Aperitif Day: the world day dedicated to one of the most ancient and iconic Italian rituals aimed at all consumers and actors in the world of administration and linked to the founding values ​​of Aperitif Manifesto, a decalogue designed and signed for the occasion together with the institutions. The day will be celebrated on May 26 with a physical event and on social channels, through which, using the hashtag #WorldAperitivoDay, the public is invited to tell their own interpretation of the ideal Aperitifmade according to the principles of the Manifesto.

The institutional event dedicated to the project conceived by Mww Group – the group founded by Federico Gordini who in the last 12 years has created some of the most important and innovative formats dedicated to the enhancement of the Italian food and wine heritage, from Milan Food Week to Milan Wine Week, from Bottiglie Aperte a Vivite – will take place at the Feltrinelli Foundation, via Pasubio 5 Milan, with a program full of activities marked by moments of meeting and tasting with creations made by great chefs, barmen, combinations designed by sommeliers and gastronomes available on the site www.aperitivofestival.com.

During the presentation, moderated by Francesca Romana Barberini, Federico Gordini, President of the Mww Group, intervened; the Chef Ambassadors Andrea Berton, Daniel Canzian and Viviana Varese; the Barman Ambassador Filippo Sisti, the Sommelier of the Berton Restaurant Luca Enzo Bertè and the Sommelier of the DanielCanzian Ristorante Silvio Toselli; Alessandro Lupo – Director Brand Marketing & Communication Carrefour Italy – and Giuseppe Monopoli – Partnership Manager Haier Europe.

“The Aperitif is not only a ritual-symbol of the Italian lifestyle, but the next great opportunity to promote our excellence worldwide – has explained Federico Gordini, president of Mww Group – Aperitif is a format that corresponds to a market value that in Italy alone amounted to 4.5 billion euros in 2019. And also in 2020-21, with the pandemic and the closures, the Italians did not want to give up this ritual, which rediscovered the domestic dimension with a boom in consumption within the walls of the house. With the reopenings, consumption outside the home also returned to grow: in the summer of 2021, 170 million aperitifs were drunk, 15 million more than in 2020. Large numbers that do not even take into account one of the two fundamental components of the Aperitif Italian: the element Foodwhich alone represents one of the most important Italian assets in terms of market values ​​and prestige both in Italy and abroad. “

The initiative comes to life with the support of the Main Sponsors of the event, Carrefour and Candy, who in collaboration with the Institutions, the representative organizations of the Made in Italy agri-food supply chains, the Consortia, the partners involved in the project and the Ambassadors of World Aperitivo Day, on May 26th they will meet to sign the Aperitif Manifesto with the aim of identify and codify the founding values ​​of this daily Italian ritual. Among these, the use of denomination and supply chain products that guarantee the consumer and protect the originality of Made in Italy in the world, the enhancement of the regional food and wine heritage and the construction of a culture of combining our products with those from from the traditions of food and beverage from all over the world. With two founding criteria: the first, linked to the importance ofcombination of Beverage and Food realized through the combinations that, on the occasion of the World Aperitif Day, will be proposed by famous chefs and authoritative mixologists and sommeliers; the second, related to choice of ingredients: “It is an Aperitif if it is at least 50% Italian” (ie if at least 50% of the ingredients that make up the combination are Italian products).

“We are happy to have activated this collaboration with MWW Group to further promote the best of food & beverage that our country can offer” – he says Alessandro Lupo, Director of Brand Marketing & Communication of Carrefour Italia – “As players in large-scale distribution we have a crucial role in raising awareness among consumers and in encouraging responsible and aware purchases, increasingly oriented towards a growing attention to the sustainability of the supply chains. Like Carrefour, we have always promoted the enhancement of Made in Italy and being a sponsor of the World Aperitivo Day will allow us to further enhance the food and wine excellences typical of the Italian territoriesperfect for enjoying the ritual of the aperitif in the best possible way “.

In order to support the symbolic moment of Italianness, Carrefour Italia as the official Sponsor of the World Aperitivo Day event will offer a series of commercial offers and promotions related to the aperitif at its points of sale starting from 16 May. from a major social media campaign. The Brand, during the day of May 26, will be present with a dedicated corner that will simulate the consumption of the aperitif at home and will see the participation of a Chef who will propose combinations of wines and food products of excellence under the Terre d’Italia brand. There will also be a selection of influencers linked to the world of food & beverage and lifestyle who will produce video content with our proposal for an Italian aperitif.

“As Haier Europe we have always been attentive to trends and trends that bring us as close to consumers as possible”, he emphasizes Giuseppe Monopoli, Partnership Manager Haier Europe. “This is why we are proud to marry the World Aperitivo Day with the Candy brand. After all, the aperitif is an Italian ritual known all over the world that celebrates, in a simple moment of conviviality for all, the excellence of food & beverage of our country. Simplicity, Italian style and accessibility are the distinctive values ​​of Candy which, for 70 years, has been the expression of an all-Italian attention to detail and a daily ritual for anyone who wants to live life in a smart way “.

The conference was attended by well-known exponents of Italian cuisine such as Andrea Berton, Daniel Canzian and Viviana Varese who as Chef Ambassador will be signatories of the Aperitif Manifesto. Thanks to their experience and their many years of know-how, the World Aperitivo Day program will be enriched by combinations and combinations of flavors, research and innovation, each making their own contribution to enhance this typically Italian ritual. “The aperitif – says Andrea Berton, Chef of the Berton Milano Restaurant – has always been part of the Italian gastronomic tradition. It is a symbol of sharing, of being well together, but above all it is the inevitable ritual that precedes dinner “.

“It’s always time for an aperitif. Between breakfast and dinner the symbol of sharing par excellence. Need disengage from the concept of aperitif and emphasize the true Italian aperitif”-, he adds Daniel Canzian, Chef of the DanielCanzian Ristorante.

Viviana Varese, Chef of the Viva Restaurant he comments “the aperitif is sharing, it is an opportunity for exchange, it is the welcome of the evening. It is a beginning, it is friendship in Milan. It’s a snack to accompany my favorite drink “.

“The aperitif is a smile, it is the inevitable” excuse “to meet up or for an appointment, the aperitif is ageless, it has no subdivision, it is friendship and fun it is the beginning of a splendid continuation of the evening” concludes the Barman Filippo Sisti.