The first edition of the Film Screenplay award in the Asturian language and in Galician-Asturian, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Linguistic Policy and Sports, has been desertedaccording to the resolution published this Monday in the Official Gazette of the Principality of Asturias (BOPA).

In the resolution, consulted by Europa Press, Culture confirms that the jury met on December 10 and declared then desert the Prizeaccording to the minutes, “because none of the works achieved the minimum score of 15 points in each of the sections established in the call.”

The award sought to support audiovisual and literary creation in the languages ​​of Asturias to promote the repertoire of audiovisual productions.

This award, with an amount of 6,000 euros, aims to highlight the value of original and unpublished works created for feature films or animation. It also seeks to contribute to the consolidation, enrichment and prestige of the Asturian and Galician-Asturian languages.