Mazatlán.- Officially, the call for the first edition of the Naval Race 5K and 10K Mazatlan 2022under the slogan “Run for you”, to be held on June 5.

The pedestrian competition, organized by Promoters of La Marina Mazatlán in collaboration with the Fourth Naval Zonewill seek to support the Regional Naval Hospital of Mazatlan with the collection of registrations.

At a press conference held this Wednesday, May 18, Laura Loyal, race coordinator, Aracely Vargas, representative and promoter of the Naval Club, as well as the promoter Rosy Pinedaannounced the details of the race.

Leal mentioned that the race has a altruistic goal, which is to raise the funds to buy new equipment for the Naval Hospitaltrusting that it will be a success, since the participation of 600 runners is expected in the run, of which 70% are registered to date.

Confirm Naval Career in conference

Registration is now open, with a deadline until June 1 and the cost per participant will be 290 pesos. Those interested may register in the Fourth Naval Zone from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as well as in Dportenis The Great Squareor through the page www.carreramx.com.mx.

Registration will include a participant kit with gifts and items for the race, which must be picked up on June 4 at the Venados Store in the stadium.

The competition is scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m. on June 5, starting and finishing at the corner of Avenida del Mar and Rafael Buelnain the well-known lyrics of Mazatlan.

It is important to remember that there are two routes, the 5K and the 10K. The first will start from the finish line, crossing the entire boardwalk until it reaches the intersection of José Ángel Ferrusquilla Street and then back to the starting point.

While the 10K will have the same start, with the runners crossing the entire Avenida del Mar, until they reach the Casa del Marino, which will be the turning point to return.

The first three competitors to cross the finish line (general) will be awarded, both in men’s and women’s. In 5K they will take 3,000, 2,000 and 1,000 pesos respectively, while in 5K, the champions will take 1,500, 1,000 and 500. In addition, there will be a raffle for Dportenis products among all those registered.