The Dubai Artificial Intelligence Campus, an initiative of the Dubai International Financial Centre, will organize tomorrow (Wednesday) the first edition of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web 3 Festival, which will continue for two days, September 11 and 12, in Madinat Jumeirah, with the participation of 100 countries, with the aim of enhancing Dubai’s position and its leading role in the global digital economy and the fields of artificial intelligence..

Organizing the global event in Dubai reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his directives to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global capital for the digital economy, confirm its leadership in the region’s technology scene, and its position as a pivotal center for technology and innovation, and to reach global leadership as a major partner in finding and adopting innovative solutions that harness technology to support comprehensive and sustainable development efforts in various sectors. Organizing the event also highlights Dubai’s tireless efforts to employ the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, most notably artificial intelligence, in driving economic development efforts in the UAE, and benefiting from these capabilities in achieving the great ambitions and goals that Dubai has set for its economy during the next phase..

The first edition of the festival will host more than 6,000 participants, about 500 investors and 100 exhibitors from around the world, with the attendance of a group of prominent decision-makers, sector leaders and innovators from around the world to explore the commercial potential of artificial intelligence and ways to expand its scope and benefit from it in supporting sustainable development efforts, especially in its economic context, while the festival seeks to attract more than 30,000 participants annually during its upcoming sessions..

The festival’s agenda has been designed to include a series of “Future Technology Dialogues”, which will feature a number of senior technology leaders, investors and regulators. The festival’s main themes revolve around enabling digital economies and fostering innovation, with key sessions focusing on the role of AI in shaping the global economic landscape; the future of generative AI; financing trends; and the benefits of AI for the public and private sectors..

The festival will feature representatives from more than 20 global unicorn companies, including: Builder.ai“Cohecity”, “Cerebras Systems”, “Innovator”, and “Sambanova Systems”. In addition to representatives of 20 ministries and government agencies, 20 prestigious international companies, and 20 major venture capital companies..

On this occasion, His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre, said: “Dubai recognises the role of innovation in strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading technology hubs. The Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web3 Festival reveals how this technology has become a significant factor in reshaping traditional services, and the festival also confirms the role of DIFC and the Dubai AI Campus in making Dubai a driving force towards accelerating the global adoption of AI technology.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “The Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is the second initiative led by DIFC to strengthen Dubai’s global footprint in AI, highlighting the Centre’s leadership in this field. The high levels of interest in both the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and the Dubai AI Campus demonstrate how the AI ​​community is turning to Dubai as a global destination that is leading the way in setting innovation standards in this rapidly evolving sector to drive performance and create innovative work environments.”

The Future Technology Dialogues witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements by industry leaders with the Dubai Artificial Intelligence and Web 3 Festival, confirming their commitment to making a tangible impact. These included: Al Fardan Exchange, Dubai Chambers, Holon, andHP.

The festival’s agenda will also include the “Future Technology World Cup” which aims to showcase leading AI solutions and enhance Dubai’s position as a new hub for the next generation of technological development..

The Future Technology World Cup is a startup competition hosted by the Dubai AI Campus and organized by the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and Trescon.

The preliminary qualifiers for the competition, which were held during the Future Technology Dialogues meetings, saw Moment, Netel S.R.O., and Orbi AL reach the list of the top three startups that confirmed their participation in the Future Technology World Cup finals. Nash Fintech X, Plata, and Secure Blink followed in the second qualifiers..

In addition to presenting their ideas to a global group of investors, the winning startup in the Startup Competition will receive support to obtain a license from the Dubai AI Campus, as well as guidance and mentorship from industry experts, and exposure of the brand globally and among industry players, in addition to enhancing the success journey through strategic partnerships..

In addition to the Dubai AI Campus, the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival is the second initiative led by DIFC as part of Dubai’s annual plan to accelerate the adoption of AI applications. (DUB.AI) Which was recently launched with the aim of accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence by all relevant vital sectors. More information can be found by visiting the website: dubaiaiweb3festival.com