Rock group M Clan has announced, through a publication on his Instagram account, the death of his first drummer, Juan Antonio Otero, ‘Oti’.

M Clan has extended its condolences to the musician’s family. “Our deepest condolences to the family. DEP », the band pointed out in the publication. «Saddened by the news of the death of ‘Oti’, M Clan’s first drummer and with whom we have lived so many incredible moments. Goodbye ‘Oti’ », lamented the group.

M Clan guitarist Ricardo Ruipérez has also mourned the death of the drummer. Rest in peace Oti. We share our best years. Great records and great tours. A very sad day. A very dark night ”, Ruipérez has published.

M Clan was born in March 1993 with Carlos Tarque (voice), Ricardo Ruipérez (guitar), Santiago Campillo (guitar), Juan Antonio Otero, ‘Oti’ (drums) and Íñigo Uribe (keyboards). This original formation was responsible for some of the most prominent Spanish rock albums, such as ‘A good moment’ and ‘Coliseum’.

Initially, the Murcian quintet opted for southern rock, of which its members are large fans. In the vein of bands like Black Crower and a debtor, to some extent, of the ‘southern rock’ forged in the 70s, M Clan mixes blues, soul and hard in a cocktail shaker that acquires its full effervescence on stage. They have also been related to the sound of groups like Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Lynyrd Skynyrd, but M Clan has managed to create their own style that, over the years, has clearly evolved towards a more melodic rock.