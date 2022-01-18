The sixth wave, after two and a half months of constant and accelerated increases in the incidence of covid, could have reached its peak today. The accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants of the last 14 days, the main scale to measure the level of coronavirus infections, has suffered its first decrease since November 2. It has dropped 91 cases after going from 3,397 on Monday to 3,306 today. The incidence has been reduced in all the autonomous communities except in Asturias, the Canary Islands, Cantabria and in the cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

The other data that describes the incidence of the virus in Spain also supports that the sixth wave could finally have bent the curve in much of the country. The positives of the last 24 hours are 94,472, which means that it is the first day in which the newly infected do not exceed 100,000 in a single day in almost a month, since last December 22. In these last four weeks, as a result of the beginning of Christmas, the expansion of the ómicron variant has been so explosive that it has infected almost three million Spaniards.

The third piece of data that supports the possibility that the sixth wave has peaked and has begun to decline is the behavior of the cumulative incidence over 7 days, which works as a predictor of the evolution of the pandemic in the coming days. This rate, which has dropped 135 cases in just one day, suggests that within a week, on January 25, the 14-day incidence should be 3,000 or less.

The occupancy of beds on the ward and in the ICU has practically not changed since Monday, although it is expected that it will still grow a little more for one or two weeks. The deaths of patients from covid, which are always the last statistical data to begin to recede after the wave reaches its peak, have multiplied, with 284 deaths in just 24 hours. It is one of the highest numbers of daily deaths recorded since the summer and, in fact, there are 50 more deaths than there were during the previous three days, from last Friday to Monday.