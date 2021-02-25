A driverless bus began to circulate in the streets of Malaga, in the south of Spain, in a project presented as a novelty in Europe.

Equipped with sensors and cameras, this micro 100% electric, entered service on Saturday to make a route that connects the port with the center of the Andalusian city. An eight kilometer circuit that runs six days a week.

“The bus knows where it is at all times, knows at all times everything around him“Rafael Durbán Carmona, director of the southern division of Avanza society, at the head of the public-private consortium responsible for the project, explained to the AFP agency.

The mike is equipped with sensors and cameras. AFP photo.

The vehicle “can interact with infrastructures, with traffic lights,” the latter also equipped with sensors that indicate when they turn red, he said.

It also has a artificial intelligence device that allows you to improve your “decisions” based on the data you collect along the way.

Developed by the Spanish company Irizar, it looks like any other bus: it is twelve meters long and can carry 60 passengers.

Europe has already had other autonomous vehicle pilot projects, such as in France or Estonia, but none involving a full-size city bus occupying the same streets as other cars.

“The vehicle knows at all times everything that is around it,” explained those responsible for the project.

Spanish legislation does not authorize a vehicle to circulate without a driver, so a driver occupies the usual seat, but without touching the steering wheel or the pedals. Your task consists of, exceptionally and lightly, correcting the trajectory, as for example when reaching a roundabout. In the event of a problem, the driver can take control.

“It looks quite normal, it even seems that the driver is driving it (…) I come with my grandson and I think everything (is going) well, for sure, that if not, I will not get on,” a passenger told AFP, Martha.

This project benefits from funding from the Spanish government and from the collaboration of several universities.

For legal reasons, a driver must be in the driver’s seat, although he does not interact with the controls.

Outside of Europe, Singapore began testing commercial operation of autonomous buses in late January, while China is testing autonomous taxis in several cities.

In the United States, Waymo (a Google subsidiary) will test its driverless robot taxis in San Francisco, in service in Arizona since 2017.

An Uber autonomous car was involved in a fatal accident in March 2018 in the United States.

The main obstacles cited by experts to achieving full vehicle autonomy are regulations and acceptance by the general public, given the risks they can pose in terms of safety and cybersecurity.

Look also

