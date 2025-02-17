02/17/2025



Updated at 2:45 p.m.





Marc Roca He has returned to demonstrate that he can contribute a lot to Betis In this section of the season. Catalan has had a bad time with the ankle injury that made him find solutions with different specialists, bet on biological treatment with stem cells and advocate patience in a recovery that lasted more than expected. Has returned to a remarkable level and Pellegrini It has been giving its place ahead of Altimira to provide consistency the center of the field. His double against Real confirms this evolution on a special day for Roca, which he celebrated for the first time in his career having scored two goals.

And it is that of the sixteen that in 286 official meetings as a professional has scored Marc Roca, fourte Antony for 1-0. The Catalan pivot took advantage of a good play of Jesús Rodríguez to capture the rebound and closely shoot Remiro in the 2-0 and decided the duel with a latizago from the front for the final 3-0.

Marc Roca had already marked four goals with Betis in the 54 previous matches he had played. Distributed them to the Valencia, Getafe, Hernán Cortés and Aris Limassolall last year. In summer the Verdiblanco team was made in property with its services in exchange for 4.5 million euros. He has now signed his first double and his contest is being key in recent matches.

There is the circumstance that in their previous teams (Espanyol, Bayern de Munich and Leeds) had not scored so many goals, with a figure only matched in its passage through Espanyol B and a recurring success against the Olotcuriously. Now Catalan takes command of operations in the Verdiblanca core with Johnny Cardoso. The change used by Pellegrini to remove the Celso and introduce Roca was key in the Betic performance before the Real.









«Personally, no discomfort. One hundred percent and everything has gone well. They have been hard months of a lot of work in the shade. I thank my family for support, my colleagues, the club, To all who know what I have suffered in complicated moments. The truth is that I feel much better, taking pace, sensations and wanting to help the team a lot, ”said Marc Roca before the media after the triumph of Betis in Villamarín.