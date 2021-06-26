The first doses of the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine have entered civilian circulation. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko. He is quoted by TASS…

According to him, about 2.5 million doses of the vaccine will be in circulation by the end of June. Sputnik Light will be used mainly to vaccinate those who have had a coronavirus infection, as well as those who have already received the vaccine.

The minister added that there is an increase in the incidence in Russian megacities, so their residents need to get vaccinated against coronavirus faster.

Earlier, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, who had been ill with COVID-19, said that he decided to get vaccinated. For this he chose the Sputnik Light vaccine.

At the moment, four vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The first drug to receive registration was “Sputnik V”, then “EpiVacCorona”, “KoviVac” and the one-component “Sputnik Light”.