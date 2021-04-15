Abu Dhabi (WAM) released Abu Dhabi Department of Energy The first district cooling license, in order to enhance the development of energy and water sector efficiency, and to allow the use of modern technologies and recycled water in district cooling networks.

And after issuing the regulations for district cooling and intensive meetings with the concerned authorities, the Department of Energy granted the first license for district cooling projects to the Saadiyat Cooling Company that serves Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, including the Saadiyat Beach area and the Saadiyat Cultural District, and the second license will be granted in the coming weeks to the Saadiyat Company. District Cooling, which serves NYU Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi has been keen to continue work during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has issued regulations for the district cooling sector and the regulation for the scope of district cooling, which were approved by the Abu Dhabi government in September of 2019, making Abu Dhabi the first regulatory authority in the Middle East region. And North Africa puts in place an integrated district cooling system.

Code review

The Department of Energy also announced the launch of a committee to review the technical code for district cooling and the measurement code for district cooling on February 23, 2021. Committee members include district cooling service suppliers, retail district cooling service providers, developers, the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company. Membership will also be available for any party that will be affected by the codes.

This step comes within the framework of joint work and endeavor to ensure that the opinions of all concerned authorities in the emirate are taken into consideration when reviewing the codes, so that the emirate as a whole is allowed to benefit from them.

The technical codes, which were published in March of 2020, are performance-based specifications with specific key performance indicators aimed at enhancing energy efficiency, sound water management, service reliability and customer satisfaction.

Promote growth

For his part, Mohammed Jumah bin Jarash Al Falasi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, said: “As the authority responsible for regulating the energy sector in the emirate, the Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi continuously supports efforts to ensure the well-being of society with continuous work to enhance growth and development processes in various key sectors in Economy”.

He added, “District cooling is one of the most important areas within our main agenda at the department. Therefore, we issued regulations for the district cooling sector to facilitate the management of operations in the sector and shift focus directly to the consumer, as well as promote economic growth in Abu Dhabi, and support sustainable practices and energy efficiency.” Efforts in this field have begun to bear fruit with the activation of these first two projects licensed in accordance with the new regulations in full, and the department will always be the strategic partner for implementing the regulations and encouraging innovative sustainable solutions for cooling regions and all sectors.

District cooling

District cooling is a centralized production and distribution system that uses an insulated underground pipeline network to serve several buildings in the same area. The system is commonly used to cool residential and commercial buildings, mixed-use buildings and densely populated areas.

District cooling is also the best environmental choice when it comes to air conditioning, as it reduces energy consumption by up to 40% compared to conventional cooling systems, thus contributing to lower levels of carbon dioxide emissions.

The implementation of Energy Department regulations in the Saadiyat Cooling Company and Saadiyat District Cooling Company projects provides significant benefits to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, such as the possibility of reducing consumption fees for more than 100 housing units in the Saadiyat Beach Residence area. Other advantages of the two projects include increased transparency in costs, capacity, and service fees for consumers, creating greater investments by licensees to modernize district cooling plants and enhance service standards, as well as ensuring commitment to invest in more sustainable technologies to enhance the use of recycled water in these schemes, in addition to sharing Any cost benefits resulting from the application of technologies to consumers in the future.

The current environmental benefits arising from the district cooling system will also be further enhanced by increasing the use of recycled water, and ensuring that customers benefit from the presence of a pioneering district cooling resource operating within a modern and integrated regulatory framework, which will contribute to ensuring efficiency, high service standards and an innovative approach that focuses On customer service.

The Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi developed regulations in line with Law No. 11 of 2018, which mandated the Department of Energy to protect consumer rights, provide a stable environment for investors, and improve energy efficiency. Part of the Department of Energy’s mandate is to regulate district cooling activities and provide licenses to entities. And individuals involved in the sector, and monitor their compliance with quality standards.