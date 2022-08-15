A very vulnerable Cartagena in defense falls in its league debut against a more dedicated Ponferradina at the back and very effective up front
It was as if the 76 days that had elapsed between the end of the last league and the beginning of this one were really just one. As if the farewell to the 21-22 league ended with victory in Tenerife (1-2) had been yesterday. For better and for worse, Luis Carrión’s Cartagena on Monday night, in his debut in this league 22-23, was e
#disappointment #crazy #premiere
Leave a Reply