About a month ago, the setting and the protagonist of the new Assassin’s Creed, where the well-known French youtuber jOnathan, mentioned that this new title of the franchise would lead us towards the end of the Third Crusade and the following years, with a story that could be centered on a historical character such as King Richard the Lionheart. In addition, the new protagonist would be called Edmund, of which new information has now been revealed, since the first details of the game of Richard the Lionheart from Ubisoft, which will ultimately not be a new Assassin’s Creed.
Several months ago, some youtubers related to the Assassin’s Creed saga mentioned that Ubisoft’s Richard the Lionheart game could have been canceled or development paused. But now the reliable jOnathan filter (via Reddit), who has proven to have completely accurate information both in the past and in the present with leaks such as the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla maps Wrath of the Druity and the Siege of Paris, has revealed the first details of the Richard the Lionheart game from Ubisoft.
First details on Ubisoft’s Richard the Lionheart game leaked
Ricardo Corazón de León’s project began to develop several months ago, possibly by the hand of Ubisoft Sofia.
It is currently unknown if the project is on hiatus or has been abandoned entirely. This is because the team that was put in charge of Ricardo Corazón de León’s game was later relocated to work in Meteor the great Assassin’s Valhalla DLC that will replace the Assassin’s Creed of 2022, being able to become a game in the style of Far Cry: New Dawn.
The intention of Richard the Lionheart’s game was to move away from the focus of Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, the three RPGs. Thus positioning itself in something closer to an Uncharted style. The idea was to offer a ‘semi-linear’ title, with levels developed in its small open worlds / zones.
Ricardo Corazón de León’s project would be set at the time of the Third Crusade. The players, who would control a guard of Richard the Lionheart and not the aforementioned historical figure properly, would accompany the King on his trip back to England.
In addition to Richard the Lionheart, the game would focus on two other characters, a woman and a man. Apparently, at a certain point in history, the story of both would have coincided.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons, mounts, armor and more leaked
At the moment not much more is known about the development of this supposed Ubisoft game about Richard the Lionheart at the time of the Third Crusade. We will have to wait a while to discover what Meteor is, and if after this the interesting game related to the historic king of England could be reactivated or not.
Leave a Reply