Much has been speculated about the next film of spider-man for the MCU. Although it was already known that Marvel and Sony intend to continue making spider movies, details were scarce. Now a new report says both Tom Holland, as well as Zendaya and John Watts would be back for the next Spider-Man adventure.

According to a report by Deadline, where it is mentioned that John Watts will not direct the Fantastic Four movie, it is mentioned that the producers of Sony are working to reunite Tom Holland, in the role of Spider-Man, Zendaya, as MJ, and Wattsin the directing position, for Spider-Man 4 in the MCU.

At the moment there are no more official details about it. However, considering that both John Watts and Tom Holland have decided to take a break from Hollywood cinema, it is likely to be a long time before we have clear information. Hopefully, this will reassure fans a bit, who still don’t know exactly what will happen to the character.

Let’s remember that Rumors indicate that the next Spider-Man movie would be focused on Miles Morales, with Tom Holland passing the mantle to a new actor for the role, but this is still without official confirmation. Alongside this, it has also been pointed out that a crossover with Sony’s Venom universe is a matter of time.

On related topics, Bad Bunny will star in a Spider-Man spin-off. Similarly, Sam Raimi talks about the details that no one noticed in his movies.

Editor’s note:

Although I would like to see Tom Holland as Spider-Man for a long time, the actor probably wants to do other things. Not everyone can be Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans and sign a contract that locks you into a role for a decade.

Via: dead line