We have been waiting for a long time for AMD to reveal more details of its AMD Super Resolution, its new technology designed to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS. This technology is capable of optimizing games at levels that are quite difficult to believe, achieving better image quality in games like Control than at 4K, making the game work at only full HD, and other similar crazy things.

Today, finally, has been the day that AMD DLSS First Details Revealed. This news is of special interest to Xbox users, since it is very possible that new generation consoles use this technology, when mounting AMD graphics cards.

Call of Duty: Warzone implements Nvidia’s DLSS by greatly increasing its performance

Many users wondered if, similar to DLSS, AMD’s solution would also use techniques based on artificial intelligence. Today, according to the information present in a patent made by the company, AMD Super Resolution would use AI neural networks to improve image quality, thus confirming that this technology will work very similarly to Nvidia’s technology.

As disclosed in the patent, conventional resolution rescaling techniques are highly improvable, by causing blurring in the final image. Through this neural network of AI, which they call “GSR”, AMD hopes to be able to run games at a low resolution and later, thanks to the GSR, resize them to a higher resolution, with minimal loss of quality and gaining many images per second. Again, everything would work very similar to DLSS.

We hope you have enjoyed this promising new information on AMD Super Resolution. Meanwhile, we are waiting to receive new information on how and when it could be incorporated into our Xbox Series X / S.

