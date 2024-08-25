Among the new additions, the following certainly stands out: Hailey Scott the new Descendant that players will be able to unlock during the season. She specializes in fighting with an anti-material sniper rifle, capable of firing a single, powerful shot that deals enormous damage. Additionally, when she hits enemies from a certain distance, she gains a critical damage bonus, with sub-zero rounds she can fire multiple shots in an instant, and she also has a short-range ability to knock back and freeze enemies who get too close.

There are just a few days left until the launch of the The First Descendant Season 1 titled Invasion, and to pique players’ curiosity, the developers at Nexon Games have released a trailer that summarizes the new features coming for all players from 29th August .

Other news coming to The First Descendant

The other important novelty is the introduction of the Dungeon Invasion. Two hard-level Dungeons will be available in rotation in this new variant, designed to be played exclusively in single player and which will put players to the test. The mechanic of theInversion Reinforcementwhich is a character enhancement system that grants various offensive and defensive passive bonuses. These reset and change with each new season.

During Season 1 of The First Descendant will also be available Ultimate Freynathe new assault rifle “Excava”, the scout rifle “Frost Watcher”. Once properly upgraded, you will be able to face Deathstalkera fearsome boss that lurks in the darkness of the Void and the “strongest enemy you’ve encountered so far,” according to the developers.

Additionally, confirmation has arrived that the season’s roadmap has been modified, thanks to player feedback, with content being staggered in two updates, instead of three. In particular, the update that will start the season will arrive on August 29, while the second is scheduled for October 10 and will also include the contents that were originally scheduled for the third, which was due to be released on October 30.