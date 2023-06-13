The First Descendant has returned to show itself in trailer during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023, also announcing a beta testing quite close: the test will be held from 22 to 28 August with a test including cross-play multiplayer.

Published by Nexon, The First Descendant is a action RPG with shooter elementsfocused on cooperative multiplayer action and released as free-to-play on PC and consoles.

It is one of the first games that have been announced as based on Unreal Engine 5, which makes it particularly interesting.

The First Descendant currently has a release date set forlast quarter of 2023but waiting for a more precise date there will still be a way to try it directly thanks to the beta test, therefore set from 22 to 28 August 2023.

The trailer also shows something more specific regarding the gameplay of this interesting title, which can then be tested in a more precise way. If you are interested in taking part in the beta, you can register in the meantime this address and wait for further instructions.