Despite the many negative reviews on Steam (currently only 52% are positive), despite the scathing reviews from critics and despite the accusations of plagiarism of icons from other games, Nexon’s The First Descendant has managed to amass over ten million players in its first week of commercial life .

Lots of problems, but huge success

In a statement posted on Twitter today, Nexon has thanked players for their “immense support”. “It means the world to us,” the developer writes. “We will do our best to provide you with amazing experiences. We can’t wait to continue this journey together!”

The First Descendant is a free-to-play third-person shooter which seems to have really resonated well with players. Last week it was played so much on Steam that it surpassed Elden Ring, whose success was renewed by the launch of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Interestingly, the numerous problems, including frame rate drops, missions with errors and so on, did not have much of an impact on the success of the game, which has been constant.

There are actually many other problems, such as semi-AFK players (away from the keyboard) who still get rewards without helping their team (not kicked out of the game), as well as predatory microtransactions. We’ll see if there’s more backlash in the coming weeks or if the community will continue to play The First Descendant consistently.