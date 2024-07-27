The First Descendant it’s a new one Free-to-play PvE looter-shooter developed by Nexonwhich quickly gained popularity and millions of players thanks to a massive launch campaign. The game offers a fascinating world and well-rounded characters (although sometimes a little too “spicy”), intriguing powers and a rewarding loot system. However, despite these positive aspects, the game is overshadowed by a aggressive monetization strategy which compromises the overall experience. Sure, the company has to make money somewhere, that’s for sure, but there are different ways to do things, in our opinion.

The Vulgus, a global threat

Centuries ago, the Vulgus They came to Earth and defeated humanity. The alien species that attacked us almost completely destroyed the hope that was in our hearts, when a handful of heroes rose up against the enemy, allowing humans to achieve several victories. These men were endowed with exceptional powers that they passed with their blood to their Descendants (hence the title of the game). The aim is to find the Ironhearta powerful artifact lost to allow humanity the redemption it has long dreamed of. The game opens in a relatively classic way, allowing players to choose between three initial heroes, each with unique elemental abilities and powers. The plot, while functional, is not the focal point of the game: it exists mainly to justify the incessant action and provide narrative context to the missions.

Go ahead to the… wallet!

Gameplay is the strong point of The First Descendant: the game manages to create a chaotic and fun experience, where players can join together in groups to tackle missions. Thecooperative aspect And emphasized from the synergy between the abilities of the different personagescreating a sense of community that enriches the gaming experience (an experience that is best enjoyed in the company of real friends who support us via headphones – ed.). This interaction between players is managed in an excellent way, even superior to titles like Warframe And Destiny 2 who have made the recent history of the genre.

One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the battles against the Colossihuge creatures that players must face and defeat in a group (also because alone it would be suicide). These fights are spectacular and represent the game at its full potentialoffering moments of pure fun and adrenaline. However, the need to continuously repeat these battles to unlock new Descendants and equipment can be monotonous, turning the initial excitement into a repetitive routine. Veterans of this genre know how frustrating it can be to “farm” a boss for hours without obtaining the desired item, but if on the one hand we feel like criticizing the game, on the other we are not so sure, as this is exactly what the player of this type of game is looking for.

The progression of the game is strictly tied to a loot system which requires players to gather resources to unlock new gear and upgrades. This process, while similar to the one already seen in Warframecan quickly become a maddening grind. The microtransactions (sore point of the title) rrepresent a significant part of the experiencewith in-game currency only available in packs that don’t quite match the costs of in-game purchases, incentivizing further spending.

READ ALSO Fortnite: A Die Hard Crossover Has Been Cancelled

The game offers a good amount of content before monetization becomes a significant obstacle: with about 25 hours of enjoyable gameplay without having to spend real money which allows you to have fun in total autonomy, knowing that, sooner or later, you will have to put your hand in your wallet. There is also a season pass (what a novelty!), now a common practice in online games, which is generally a sort of low-cost help compared to the “dry” expense that unfolds over time. The slowness of the season pass and the high prices of the bundles, however, can leave a feeling of dissatisfaction as if the game was designed to squeeze players rather than rewarding them.

The First Pay-to-Grind

From a technical standpoint, The First Descendant it’s a well made game: there graphics are high qualitywith an attractive character and enemy design, an excellent sound which contributes to the immersion in the game universe and a wide choice of possible weapons and builds. The stability of the network code is significantly improved compared to the first days launch, with crossplay support between consoles and PC working perfectly. The game runs well on a variety of systems, ensuring a smooth experience even on less powerful hardware although, as in our case, there is no doubt that sIt was designed for high-end PCs or in any case high-performance.

The First Descendant is a game that promises a lotbut it is limited from aggressive monetization practices that can drive away many players once they hit the payment wall: as already highlighted above, however, it is right that the company also makes “drawer” so we do not feel like criticizing this practice entirely. We would have liked to see some “cheaper” packages and a more generous reward system because in fact spending so many hours looking for the same object that has a 6% drop-rate is really hard.

However, for those looking for a cooperative, community-driven shooting experience, The game offers many hours of free fun before microtransactions become a pressing issue. If Nexon can change its monetization strategy, The First Descendant could really compete with genre giants like Destiny 2. Until then, it remains apleasant experiencebut with reservationsrecommended for those who want to explore a new gaming world without having to immediately invest real money.