Nexon has started in recent days the closed beta of the looter shooter MMO The First Descendantmarking a small record: it is the first game moved byUnreal Engine 5 to arrive on the market.

Below you can see a video of more than half an hour, showing the game in action in 4K / DLSS Quality, run on a system with a flaming one mounted GeForce RTX 4090along with an Intel Core i9 12900KF processor and 32GB of RAM.

Graphics settings are on ULTRA and DLSS 2 was used. Note that the game runs at over 100fps.

If you want more information about the game, read our trial of The First Descendant, in which we wrote:

The First Descendant seems to be the classic looter shooter online, only technologically more advanced than the average, thanks to the Unreal Engine 5. For the rest it seems to offer solid mechanics as regards the combat system, but also a remarkable repetition of the missions, which follow one another all similar to each other. In short, it is the classic game focused on collecting loot and strengthening your characters. Whether or not it is successful, a lot will depend on the amount of content available at launch and the monetization system. We will know how to say it again.