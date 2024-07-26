Nexon announced today on X that the major update to The First Descendant identified as Week 5 Update will arrive earlier than previously expected: theexit is now scheduled for July 31st.

This is actually a shift of about 24 hours, not much, but it is still a clear contrast to what usually happens, and it demonstrates how the Chinese company is fully working on its looter shooter style shooter which continues to enjoy considerable success among the gaming community.

For the occasion, the developers have also added a short video to the announcement message showing Valby Ultra, new skin for one of the most popular characters in The First Descendant, who for the occasion shows up wearing a very particular suit.