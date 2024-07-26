Nexon announced today on X that the major update to The First Descendant identified as Week 5 Update will arrive earlier than previously expected: theexit is now scheduled for July 31st.
This is actually a shift of about 24 hours, not much, but it is still a clear contrast to what usually happens, and it demonstrates how the Chinese company is fully working on its looter shooter style shooter which continues to enjoy considerable success among the gaming community.
For the occasion, the developers have also added a short video to the announcement message showing Valby Ultra, new skin for one of the most popular characters in The First Descendant, who for the occasion shows up wearing a very particular suit.
A certain tendency for female figures
Apparently, in this case Valby seems to follow the path of Bunny and her famous Ultra costume, since in this case too, in addition to making the helmet more visible, the new suit also increases the girl’s cleavage.
Evidently, this is also an element that contributes to the success of The First Descendant, which will therefore receive its new major update over the course of the next week, set for July 31, 2024.
Among the other new features planned for this update there is also the introduction of moona new character who will therefore enrich the roster of fighters in the game, destined to increase significantly over time, considering the pace already given in these early stages.
