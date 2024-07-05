So let’s take a look at these three characters, at least two of which have already been shown multiple times in previously released Nexon materials.

In fact, The First Descendant focuses quite a bit on the peculiarities of its characters, as they all present themselves quite well. characterized and equipped with particular abilities and styles that also significantly modify the gameplay of the game, so knowing them one by one makes sense to have a deeper vision of the entire structure.

Nexon has released a new trailer For The First Descendant its new sci-fi looter shooter that is enjoying considerable success in these days of launch, and the video in question focuses mainly on some characters of the cast, namely Blair, Kyle and Sharden .

Three characters in search of noise

The trailer is composed of narrative cutscenes and gameplay scenes, which show the characteristics of the three characters in question.

We start with Blair, who is a former chef who has a notable familiarity with fire, probably as a professional inclination.

She can create fire zones that damage groups of enemies, as well as being able to resist fire damage from her attacks. She can also fire a beam of fire from her palm and generate a large fireball, while her passive abilities increase her critical damage rate.

Sharen is an assassin who can move in a stealthy manner, using momentary invisibility to get close to enemies and strike them with powerful melee attacks. The Overkill move also allows her to launch a series of homing daggers that can inflict heavy damage.

Kyle, finally, is a sort of armored tank, a fighter capable of creating barriers and attacking using charged shoulder strikes, equipped with a truly impressive Overkill, in which he hovers in the sky for a few moments and then falls back crashing to the ground and inflicting damage to all enemies in the area.

The First Descendant is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, you can get to know it better in our hands-on beta of the looter shooter.