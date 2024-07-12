Here comes one Official response from Nexon as regards the accusation, made by some journalists and users to The First Descendantto have copied Destiny 2 regarding some graphic elements such as icons or other, also reassuring that the issue will be corrected.

Starting from the pages of Forbes, the accusation concerns a series of icons and minor graphic elements that are actually very similar to those already present in Destiny 2, something that is particularly evident in the composition of illustrations visible below, which has quickly spread online.

Despite these being marginal elements, Nexon reported that they have taken the issue “seriously”, with the desire to modify those elements that are too similar to other titles and confirming that the issue does not arise from bad faith, but rather from the fact that they have honestly taken inspiration from the models offered by other similar titles.