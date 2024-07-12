Here comes one Official response from Nexon as regards the accusation, made by some journalists and users to The First Descendantto have copied Destiny 2 regarding some graphic elements such as icons or other, also reassuring that the issue will be corrected.
Starting from the pages of Forbes, the accusation concerns a series of icons and minor graphic elements that are actually very similar to those already present in Destiny 2, something that is particularly evident in the composition of illustrations visible below, which has quickly spread online.
Despite these being marginal elements, Nexon reported that they have taken the issue “seriously”, with the desire to modify those elements that are too similar to other titles and confirming that the issue does not arise from bad faith, but rather from the fact that they have honestly taken inspiration from the models offered by other similar titles.
Tributes to a role model
The answer, it seems, came directly from Paul Tassi of Forbes, who first raised the question.
“The First Descendant, being a looter shooter game, was developed with a deep passion and respect for other games in the genre,” Nexon said.
“Destiny 2, being considered a looter shooter particularly renowned, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and served as a source of inspiration during the development process”, which explains the closeness between the graphic elements in question.
“We have taken the feedback we have received on this matter seriously and have decided to carry out some changes to ensure that similar-looking images can reflect the unique identity of our game. We will continue to improve the game for fans of the looter shooter genre.”
Despite less than glowing reviews from critics, The First Descendant has gotten off to a flying start on Steam, with players appearing to be particularly taken with the Ultimate Bunny skin.
