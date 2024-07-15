In just one week, The First Descendant It already has 10 million users despite criticism over some similarities with Destiny 2.

The First Descendant is a third-person sci-fi shooter that came out on July 2 and, since its launch, players have not stopped accusing it of being a copy of other titles like Destiny 2, which people complained about quite a bit because of how ridiculously similar the icons were to those of the 2017 game.

The criticism doesn’t stop there, as users point out many more bad things about the game: how difficult it is to obtain resources to create and unlock characters; the microtransactions, which are the only option to get certain cosmetic designs, due to the difficulty of obtaining resources; and its multiple accusations of plagiarism.

Source: Nexon Games

Despite all odds On July 12, the official account of The First Descendant announced that the title had reached 10 million players in the first 7 daysso it wasn’t all bad news for Nexon, the game’s developer.

“Thank you all for your tremendous support and love,” published the official account. “It means the world to us. We will do our best to provide you with great experiences. We can’t wait to continue this journey together!”” the developers expressed after this great news.

Where can I play The First Descendant?

The First Descendant is now available on Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One; however, Nexon will have to make several changes if they want to keep the project alive for many more years, because despite the great statistics, the fans are not happy and that is the most important thing.

Nexon has already responded to these controversies, clarifying that Destiny 2 was simply an inspiration for the project but they would change the icons as soon as possible, while on the other hand they would make changes to the game to make it easier to obtain materials in farming and grinding.

At the moment the title is receiving quite mixed reviews, and despite the criticism it doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad game, but tell us, what do you think of everything they’ve done? Have you already played it? The First Descendant? Let us know on the channel Discord from TierraGamer, you can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.