The videogame The First Descendant quickly became a popular title, reaching 10 million players in just a few days. Of course, with so much attention on it came controversy. Some players have noticed that several of their icons are practically the same as those in Destiny 2.

Given the similarities, the study behind The First DescendantNexon Korea has already apologized and indicated that they will change the icons. They also admitted that Destiny 2 served as a major inspiration for their game. This goes some way to confirming that they were aware of the similarities between the icons.

‘Destiny 2 is admired by the entire team and served as an inspiration throughout the development process. We took the feedback seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that icons that appear similar now reflect a unique identity for our game.‘. Says the official statement from Nexon.

While they have already said that they will make the changes, they did not share an exact date for when they will be implemented in the game. So those who play The First Descendant should expect to say goodbye to several of these icons right now. Have you noticed the resemblance?

What is The First Descendant about?

The First Descendant is a looter shooter created by Nexon Korea which was released on July 2. Here players can use characters with different and unique abilities for each one.They can also join up with others to fight huge bosses or go on raids to obtain new weapons and tools.

It is worth noting that it is a free to play title, so if you are interested in it you can give it a try without spending a single cent. It is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. You just have to search for it in their respective stores and download it. Will you play it?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about video games and other topics.