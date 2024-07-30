Of course, he also got a Average rating with 54.50% positive reviews, which demonstrate how the community is split in half on the quality of the free video game.

The First Descendant It was a success from the start, with ten million players during its first week and a peak of 264,860 players a few days after its publication.

The First Descendant data one month later

At the time of writing, thirty days after publication, The First Descendant has achieved a drop of more than 40%even considering the better numbers of the last few days. For a week now the results have normalized and it seems clear that the contemporary players at the moment are between 60,000 and 120,000.

Although at first glance it may seem like a significant drop, the truth is that it is a normal situation for a video game of this type and, indeed, The First Descendant holds its own fairly well even without achieving incredible results. At the time of writing, with over 90,000 players connected, Nexon’s game is in 16th place among the most played, behind works such as 7 Days to Die, Rust, Stardew Valley and Path of Exile.

Using a reference point as a direct successful competitorWarframe, we can see how the latter reports lower figures (55,000 players at the time of writing, 189,837 players as a record high).

We’ll have to see from update to update how much it can grow The First Descendant and how well it will hold up in the long run.

We remind you that The First Descendant is about to receive the new update.