IGN has released a new trailer Of The First Descendant made to present Sharenone of the playable characters for the looter shooter style shooter produced by Nexon for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
Protagonist of a beta test from 19 to 25 September, The First Descendant does not yet have a exit date official, but the conditions are good and the use of Unreal Engine 5 will not fail to arouse interest.
Shooter with personality
The looter shooter niche could have enough space to welcome a new contender, and The First Descendant certainly leverages this aspect to try to carve out a slice of the public among the numerous fans of the genre, but will it have enough personality?
Nexon productions sometimes suffer precisely from this problem, and it will certainly be interesting to find out if there is something more besides the graphics and good intentions, perhaps already starting from the upcoming beta.
