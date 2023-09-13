IGN published a gameplay videos with i first 17 minutes Of The First Descendantthe interesting free-to-play looter shooter produced by Nexon, which as we know does not yet have an official release date on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
The sequences show three playable characters to choose from and briefly introduce us to the story that will take center stage during the various missions, and then present some exploratory phases and inevitably some firefights.
As you may know, it will be possible Preview the shooter thanks to an open beta which will be held from 19 to 25 September and which will have the task of testing the online infrastructure and cross-platform functions.
A looter shooter in Unreal Engine 5
We have already talked about it: the subgenre of looter shooter it is not particularly inflated and therefore The First Descendant certainly has the possibility of carving out its own space, also thanks to the free-to-play format and the attractiveness represented by Unreal Engine 5.
The latest version of the Epic Games engine allows you to get truly impactful visual resultsbut for the moment it seems a little difficult to optimize, especially on consoles, and it will therefore be interesting to find out if the Nexon developers have managed to find the right compromise.
