IGN published a gameplay videos with i first 17 minutes Of The First Descendantthe interesting free-to-play looter shooter produced by Nexon, which as we know does not yet have an official release date on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The sequences show three playable characters to choose from and briefly introduce us to the story that will take center stage during the various missions, and then present some exploratory phases and inevitably some firefights.

As you may know, it will be possible Preview the shooter thanks to an open beta which will be held from 19 to 25 September and which will have the task of testing the online infrastructure and cross-platform functions.