In an interview with Izvestia at the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia, Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Sberbank, spoke about future plans for paying in person.

“Acquiring in various fields. This is the simplest and most understandable story, which will now be promoted wherever authentication is required, related to confirmation of one’s actions or payment. There is a huge area for the application of biometrics,” he said.

For example, this is transport, and everything that is connected with the need to pay. Biometrics is a very convenient tool, because a person’s face is always with him.

Recently, Sber began to introduce face-to-face payment in stores.

“Already more than 30 million, that is, almost a third, of customers have entrusted us with their biometric data. Today we conduct more than 5 million biometric identity verification operations for more than 3 million unique clients every month,” Vedyakhin said.

According to him, the use of biometrics significantly speeds up the service. Thanks to it, Sber customers save more than 20 million minutes a year in total.

