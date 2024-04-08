“Only ideas beat ideas.”

Ludwig von Mises

He made it clear to us that there are differences in tone and attitude, there is debate to present ideas and with ideas show how to improve government practices.

The design of the meeting will always be up for discussion, at times there was rigidity in the form, it may also be that Sheinbaum I played with the score, Maynez more concerned about hit to Xochitland she carried the weight of the expectation.

The interesting thing about this presentation of ideas was to put emphasis on the political campaigns. As of the closing of debate began the post debate, the opinions that weigh the successes and failures of some and others. You will have the best opinion.

What am I left with, an observer like you, with the common places, the past for the ruling party candidate This is not immediate, he did not stop naming the president, his verbal expression does not change, the mimicry is real with respect to the president. defended what for many and I included, is indefensible. He evident failure in health, education, fight against corruption, transparency, non-discrimination and vulnerable groups They are just a sample of the setbacks of the presidential regime established with “centralist joy” by the man-president and a movement that has put Mexico on the brink of the precipice with the destruction of institutions and the non-application of the law.

Maynez He continued the narrative of “the old politics” to present himself between two candidates, a historic moment, I think he fell short, his own party leader opposes the action he is pursuing. He wanted to present himself as a real opponent when the idea of ​​comparsa hovers in the electoral imagination. It will be because of the search for the permanence of the political party, it will be because it is easier and less risky to go against Xóchitl than against Claudia. I have no doubt that there is something that will take shape in the months to come.

Xochitl It was based on data, it seemed like the candidate to win, each issue had a proposal and the idea of ​​leading the country with modernizing proposals and the construction of a transparent and honest government. Xóchitl looks to the future and challenges the present. With the data that she has and presented, there is no value in the regime that Sheinbaum wants to perpetuate

It is the establishment of public policies that have failed against the proposal of good governance with the challenges of the 21st century in an economy and population number among the first fifteen in the world.

I hope the second debate and more forcefulness in the outlines of possible forms of government.

Postscript. – It's the Eclipse, don't make any disfigurements. Take care.

Postscript 2. – Please let's not live as if nothing happened! Be responsible, take care of your INE.

[email protected]

More from the same author: