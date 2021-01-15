The first death sentence this year was passed in Belarus, reports on Friday, January 15, the human rights center Viasna, unregistered in the republic.

“The Minsk Regional Court at an exit session in Slutsk sentenced three men on charges of murdering pensioners and attempting to murder an 85-year-old woman. One of them, a local resident Vitaly Skrundik, was sentenced to death, his accomplices were given 22 years and 18 years in a strict regime colony, ”the publication says.

In fact, this verdict was passed in March 2020, but the panel of the Supreme Court upheld Skrundik’s appeal and sent the case for a new trial.

As human rights activists note, this is a rare phenomenon in the practice of passing death sentences in Belarus.

According to the investigation, on January 14, 2019, Skrundik and his accomplice Valentin Bushnin robbed a 79-year-old man. A week later, Skrundik and another accomplice, Vitaly Matezh, attacked the 94-year-old pensioner, robbed him and burned him alive. After another 10 days, Skrundik alone attacked an 85-year-old woman, beat her and threatened to kill her, but she survived. The defendants themselves said that the only motive for the crimes was the desire to find money for alcohol.