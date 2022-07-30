On Friday, Spain announced the death of a person from monkeypox, which the Spanish media described as the first death of its kind in the European Union.

The Spanish Ministry of Health said 120 people have been hospitalized so far with monkeypox, and one person has died. This was the first death from monkeypox in the country, the Spanish News Agency and other media said.

The ministry did not provide further details, and only said that 4,298 cases of the disease appeared in Spain, including 3,500 cases of men who had sex with other men, and among the total of those infected, only 64 were women.

And before Spain announced the first death, it was preceded by a few hours, Brazil, the largest country in South America.

On Friday, Brazil announced the first death from monkeypox, the victim of which was a 41-year-old man.

According to Reuters news agency, Spain and Brazil became the first two countries to announce a case of death from this disease, outside Africa.

Experts believe that the outbreak of monkeypox in Europe and North and South America started from two parties held in Belgium and Spain.

The current outbreak is the largest outbreak of the virus, and has been classified by the World Health Organization as a global health emergency.