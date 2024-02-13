Officials from the Alaska Department of Health, United States, identified the first death related to a virus that was recently discovered and is called 'Alaskapox' either Alaskan smallpox.

According to the medium cnnthe victim was an elderly adult in the state of Kenai, who would have died at the end of January 2024.

He Alaskan smallpox virus It was first identified in a patient in the city of Fairbanks in 2015. According to the Department of Health of the North American state, it is a orthopoxvirusthat is, an infectious disease that is transmitted from animals to humans and can cause the development of skin lesions.

According to what was reported by the institution, since the discovery of the disease, seven infections have been reportedfive of which occurred in people living in the Fairbanks North Star district and two people living in the Kenai Peninsula district.

The most recent case would be in an older man. According to the reports, the subject had a weakened immune system because he was undergoing cancer treatment. Authorities noted that these characteristics contributed to the severity of the disease.

“This is the first case of severe Alaskan smallpox infection which results in hospitalization and death,” the entity indicated in the statement published the second week of February.

​

As explained, the man would have noticed a injury to his right armpit in mid-September 2023. From that moment on, the patient was on antibiotic therapy and evaluations of the injury. However, she continued to experience fatigue and pain in the area.

On November 17, the patient was hospitalized and transferred to Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, as to impact the range of motion in your arm.

In the institution's statement it was noted that the wound was not healing and was getting worse. In fact, it was revealed, after the results of a CT scan, that it was affecting the entire armpit and shoulder muscles, In addition, he already had four other injuries in other places on his body.

He presented delayed wound healing, malnutrition, acute kidney and respiratory failure.

The doctors in charge indicated that the injuries were similar to the smallpox, so extensive bacterial testing was performed to identify the cause of the infection. Finally, a swab with the sample was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and it was proven that it would be related to the isolated cases in Fairbanks.

“Despite intensive medical support in a long-term care setting, he subsequently developed delayed wound healing, malnutrition, acute kidney failure and respiratory failure. He died at the end of January 2024,” it reads regarding the patient's causes of death.

It is currently unknown how the man contracted the virus. However, it was explained that The man lived alone in a wooded area of ​​Kenai and used to care for a stray cat at his residence.

What is Alaskapox virus?

According to the Alaska Department of Health, it is evident that this smallpox occurs mainly in small mammals such as voles and red-backed shrews. However, it is reiterated that it is likely that the virus is widespread in other mammals and that infections have occurred in humans that have not been diagnosed.

On the entity's web portal, it is mentioned that the domestic pets, like dogs and cats, may play a role in spreading the virus.

“So far there is no evidence [de] person-to-person transmission for the cases that have been identified,” said Julia Rogers, officer of the epidemic intelligence service of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in dialogue with ABC News.

The Alaska Department of Health says scratches from the cat the deceased patient was caring for are a “possible source” of infection in this case.

Laura Nathalia Quintero Ariza.

Latest News Editorial.

