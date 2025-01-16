The first day of works on the A-5 causes half an hour longer journeys and traffic jams from Móstoles to Madrid

The 80,000 cars that use the A-5 every day to enter and leave Madrid must look for alternatives if they want to avoid the traffic jams that seem to be building up every day as a result of the works that the Madrid City Council has just started to bury the Paseo de Extremadura. The first day of traffic cuts has resulted in significant delays and delays of up to half an hour compared to a normal day, according to data consulted by this newspaper.

How to avoid the underground works on the A-5 in Madrid: public transport alternatives and detours if you go by car

Since early in the morning, both the cameras of the General Directorate of Traffic and those of the City Council showed entry traffic jams from the intersection with the Boadilla highway to the Batán neighborhood, a section that coincides with the narrowing. But the congestion quickly spread to the intersection with the M-40 and extended towards Alcorcón and Móstoles. The time of greatest congestion was around 8:30 a.m.

“The area with the highest traffic density has been located in the lane narrowing area, at the height of Padre Piquer, up to Cuatro Vientos,” explained the municipal Mobility delegate, Borja Carabante, while highlighting that no notable incidents such as traffic accidents occurred, beyond the aforementioned traffic jams or the scenes of uncertainty and some chaos at the Cuatro Vientos station.

What did these traffic jams result in? According to the Google Maps application, one of the applications that best measures traffic in real time to calculate travel, the traffic jams generated by the works caused half an hour of delays. For example, for a person who planned to get to Madrid from Navalcarnero by car, a journey that is normally covered in less than half.

Perfect storm in Cuatro Vientos due to cuts on the A-5 and complaints to Almeida: “He has not put in a lane just for buses”







As of this Wednesday, private cars that want to use the A-5 entering Madrid have one lane less than usual on its section under construction, since those available for private vehicles have been reduced from three to two. In addition, the bus lane in the area has also been eliminated, so taxis and VTCs have to share space with the previous ones. City and intercity buses have been diverted to other routes.