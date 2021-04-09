The mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo congratulated the teams of the departments of Health, Public Services and Citizen Security for the work carried out, in coordination with Public Health, so that the vaccination day this Friday at the fairgrounds of San Javier is being developed “in the best conditions” as transmitted by Juan Francisco Amoraga, Public Health Technician of the VIII Health Areas of the General Health Directorate.

The mayor visited the tent of the fairgrounds that from nine in the morning received in a staggered manner at 2,500 people between 75 and 79 years oldexpected to be vaccinated throughout the day. San Javier Civil Protection Personnel was in charge of receiving and guiding during the entire vaccination process the people who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and who left with their appointment for the second dose on May 4.

The San Javier City Council was in charge of placing fences to lengthen the entrance queue, which was advancing fluently towards the computer table where the data was taken before going to an area enclosed with screens, where up to 11 nurses injected the vaccine.

Once the dose was inoculated, the vaccinated were taken to a large area with more than a hundred chairs to wait for the regulation time before leaving the tent through a door other than the entrance. Throughout the day, municipal cleaning staff was in charge of constantly sanitizing the chairs and furniture for public use.

Luengo highlighted his satisfaction at being able to use “this infrastructure, in which we have celebrated our festivities, to help generate the hope that the vaccine brings” and added that “the City Council could not do anything other than turn over and put all the necessary resources at the disposal of the regional government so that today’s conference was a success». The mayor reiterated the commitment to collaboration of the City of San Javier, “what is needed is that vaccines continue to arrive.”

The representative of Public Health, Juan Francisco Amoraga, who described the collaboration of the San Javier City Council as “fantastic”, announced that the carp will continue to be the scene of new massive vaccinations on specific days each week. For the time being, the next one is scheduled to start vaccinating the population between 60 and 69 years of age, to return to the next with those between 74 and 70 and progressively continue to decrease in age.