In Russia, on the evening of September 17, the first day of elections to the State Duma of the new, VIII convocation ended.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) calculated that as of 20:00 Moscow time, the turnout across Russia was 16.85 percent of the registered number of voters. At the same time, this figure did not include the Russians who cast their votes online.

For the first time, voting in the elections to the State Duma takes place within three days. The event was decided to stretch out in time due to the coronavirus epidemic. This reduces the risk of queuing at polling stations and makes it easier for citizens to maintain social distance.

Another novelty is electronic voting. Residents of Moscow, Sevastopol, Kursk, Murmansk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions can choose a candidate online. Thus, President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin voted.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu preferred the “traditional” way of expressing his will – he voted at a polling station opened on the territory of the 45th separate special forces brigade of the Airborne Forces in Kubinka near Moscow. At the same time, a personalized cover with pre-reform Russian spelling was noticed on his passport. “Passport of a citizen of the State of the Russian Shoigu Sergei Kuzhugetovich, ”reads the inscription on the cover.

In the capital, a million people took part in online voting, announced the head of the Public Headquarters for the observation of elections in Moscow, Alexei Venediktov. CEC Deputy Chairman Nikolai Bulaev, in turn, said that the turnout in electronic remote voting had reached at least 40 percent by the middle of the first day. In some regions, more than half of those who applied have voted.

On the last day, September 19, 2021, the Unified Voting Day will be held. Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma, more than 4.4 thousand election campaigns have been appointed in all regions of the country, including direct elections of the heads of nine constituent entities of the Russian Federation (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.

There were no serious violations at the polling stations where representatives of the Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC) work. According to the member of the HRC Alexander Tochenov, “there is a lot of different information on the net, but we are rather faced with problems of an organizational and technical nature”. In particular, according to him, at some polling stations, queues of people wishing to vote were formed, but “the citizens can be understood, since they went to the polling stations on Friday to leave two days off for themselves and their families.”

However, isolated cases of scandals did happen. In particular, the deputy of the Saratov Regional Duma from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Bondarenko came to the site in the Zavodskoy district of Saratov and made a brawl, shouting at a member of the election commission and demanding documents from her. At the same time, the lawmaker threatened her with the initiation of a criminal case. He also used his parliamentary rights and began photographing the personal data of voters. Due to the pressure exerted, the chairman of the commission had to call an ambulance.

In addition, the CEC reported DDoS attacks on the e-voting system on the first election day. The ministry clarified TASSthat the attacks were carried out mostly from the USA, Germany and Ukraine, they were repelled. The head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered an investigation. All digital services of the United Russia party were also attacked and hacked. The deputy secretary of the General Council of the party, Sergei Perminov, specified that the attacks were repelled in time, and the attackers did not succeed in causing significant damage to the services.

However, positive aspects were also noted. For example, in Chita, newlyweds came to the polls on their wedding day. The bride and groom decided to fulfill two civic duties at once. They had to part, albeit for a short time, in the voting booths. And at the site in the Tyumen region, they noticed a girl dressed as a character of Tsitsi from the game Genshin Impact, who was dressed up. to cheer others up on a rainy day.