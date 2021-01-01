The entry into force of Brexit with the arrival of the new year has not meant, at least for the moment, a dreaded blockade at the new borders. Almost 200 trucks managed to cross the Eurotunnel that connects the United Kingdom with France “without any problem”, according to the company that manages it, in the early hours of January 1. Also the mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, has ensured that the city that is the main maritime passage for goods and people between the European continent and the British Isles is “ready” for this new era, although no one on the French side is exactly happy for the British divorce.

Flag of United Kingdom and Europe. On video, day 1 after the Brexit agreement.PHOTO: AP / VIDEO: REUTERS

“I think it is a failure to turn back after 47 years of construction and exchanges, we do not assume it with a party spirit,” Bouchart acknowledged in statements to the RTL station. The councilor explained that she witnessed the arrival, this past first night of Brexit, of the first trucks bound for British territory and, therefore, from now on, subject to controls and customs formalities to comply with safety and health standards required by the destination country, as agreed at Brexit. “We are saddened by the passing of the first truck of the post-Brexit era. It represents many years of preparation, of transformations ”, he recalled.

Even so, he said, there is “relief” to know that there is at least one agreement that will regulate the first divorce from the EU. Some 7,000 trucks pass through the port of Calais every day from or to the UK. From now on, they will have to undergo customs and veterinary controls. “We are ready, the port is ready, the tunnel is ready, the territory is ready,” said Bouchart, who has expressed his hope, however, that the carriers “have the reflection of having all the documents ready to avoid blockages and loss of time ”at customs points.

“We are ready”, also celebrated a few hours later the Secretary of State for European Affairs, Clement Beaune, during a visit to the Eurotunnel. Even so, he has warned in statements collected by the Reuters agency, France will monitor the proper implementation of the Brexit agreement. “This agreement begins today. It will last for years, probably decades. What we ask is that each party respect its commitments ”, he said.

On this first day of the year and the consummation of Brexit, “the traffic has been quite intense for an exceptional and historic night, but everything has gone well,” said a spokesman for Getlink, the company that manages the Eurotunnel, to the France Presse Agency (AFP). “All the trucks had completed the formalities well,” he added. Document controls are carried out at the post where the security ones were previously done. There are the so-called Brexit agents, dedicated solely to the task of verifying the registration data and dates of the documents that will be transmitted digitally to the customs services, reports Efe. There is also the possibility of subscribing to a virtual service called “smart border” that allows the data to be presented before starting the journey, so it is only necessary for the cameras to detect the license plate so that the information is automatically transmitted to customs.

The first truck to leave France for the UK just after midnight was a vehicle from Romania carrying mail and packages. “I am very happy, it is a privilege for me,” declared its driver, Toma Moise, 62, before the mayor of Calais symbolically pressed the button authorizing his passage.

In the morning the first ferries from the United Kingdom also began to arrive at the port of Calais, also without problems. The first shuttle was the Kent Pride, from the company P&O Ferries, which left 36 trucks at the docks, of which three were directed to additional controls, and the others were authorized to continue their journey, according to AFP. The president of the port, Jean-Marc Puissesseau, had declared himself “serene” the day before about the new management of maritime traffic. After all, he said, “for three years we have done everything possible to prepare” for Brexit, which is already a reality.

Around 70% of trade between the UK and the EU goes through the French ports of Calais and Dunkirk. It is, says AFP, an average of 60,000 passengers and 12,000 trucks a day.

On the other side, in the port of Dover, tranquility also reigned in the beginning of a new era after the United Kingdom completed its separation from the European Union. A truck in charge of the transporter Slavi Ivanov Shumeykov was the first to start this new stage by passing in the town of Folkestone, in the southeast of England, the Eurotunnel controls at the time the break materialized, reported the Efe agency.

The Boris Johnson government has managed to avoid the feared border chaos that a no-deal Brexit would have entailed, but it will have to face, in the coming months, the internal territorial tensions that the United Kingdom’s departure from the EU has caused. “Scotland will be back soon, Europe. Keep the light on ”, has written on his Twitter account the main minister of the autonomous territory, Nicola Sturgeon. “We are committed to embarking on a legal and constitutional path to become an independent state. As an independent member of the European Union, Scotland would be a partner that would foster relations not only to strengthen the economy and a fairer society, but also for there to be an understanding between the EU and the United Kingdom ”, has defended the nationalist policy in a tribune published by EL PAÍS. Scotland holds regional elections next May, and all polls predict a landslide victory for the Scottish National Party. The main point of its electoral program is the holding of a second independence referendum, after the failed attempt in 2014.

Boris Johnson, who has already made clear his refusal to allow a second consultation, took advantage of his New Year’s speech to send a wink to Scottish voters: “I think that the majority instinct of the citizens of this country will be to walk together as a UK. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland working together to show the world our principles and values ​​”, said the Prime Minister.